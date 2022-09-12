5 best Minecraft mods for new structures in 2022

Structures are one of the best parts of Minecraft. Finding a village is really beneficial and exploring a Woodland Mansion is exciting. The existing structures that crafters can find are great, as Mojang has done an excellent job setting up this aspect of the game.

There is, however, always room for more. Minecraft can always have more structures to explore, like dungeons, abandoned buildings, and others. This is one thing gamers ask Mojang for every time there is an announced update.

Perhaps the 1.20 update will add a new structure, but if not, there are plenty of excellent mods that can help fix that issue. Here are some examples to check out for Java Edition.

Minecraft mods that players who love structures should try out

5) YUNG's Better Mineshafts

There are plenty of really unique and high-quality generated structures in Minecraft already. Woodland Mansions, villages, Pillager Outposts and more are all really good. Mineshafts are also very good. This mod, rather than introducing a bunch of new structures, prioritizes revamping one that can use: mineshafts.

Mineshafts are already mysterious and fun, but this mod makes them a lot more enjoyable to find. They are a little less frustrating to explore, too.

4) Macaw's Bridges

Bridges are fun to build. They can be simple, complex, creative or not. What would make them even more fun is if they were a generated structure. When Minecraft gamers are exploring and they come across a chasm or body of water, they might have to bridge across.

With this mod, they do not have to, and they can have the joy of seeing something previously unseen in the game.

3) Valhelsia Structures

Abandoned buildings and dungeons would make excellent additions to vanilla Minecraft. Unfortunately, they may not ever be a part of the game, but this mod does exist to fill that void. These are some of the most unique and fun structures to explore.

The mod does not stop there, though. To entice players to use it even more, the creators introduced new blocks that could be used to build with.

2) The Twilight Forest

In terms of mods for new Minecraft structures, most gamers turn to this one. It is one of the most downloaded mods available, so anyone who wants to explore the new generated structures should check this one out.

There are dungeons and several other great structures. What sets this mod apart, though, is the fact that it is being constantly updated. The overall quality, not just the novelty of the structures, of this mod is what helps it be one of the best mods for players.

1) Ice and Fire

Ice and Fire is absolutely one of the best mods in general, but it also includes a lot of new structures. They fit in with the theme of the mod, but it remains one of the best in terms of adding generated structures. It has:

Gorgon Temple

Cyclops Cove

Dragon Roost

Pixie Village

Dragon Cave

Myrmex Hive

Hydra Lair

Mausoleum

Siren Island

Graveyard

Going even further, this mod also introduces several new mobs, many of which make a home in these structures:

Pixie

Hippocampus

Hippogryph

Amphithere

Death Worm

Siren

Cockatrice

Stymphalian Bird

Troll

Myrmex

Sea Serpent

Fire Dragon

Ice Dragon

Gorgon

Cyclops

The Dread Queen (work in progress)

This mod is easily one of the best for players to explore new structures.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

