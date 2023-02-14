5 best Minecraft seeds for villages in February 2023

It's difficult to overstate the usefulness of villages in Minecraft. From free resources and shelter to the potential to trade, these generated structures are very helpful for players.

If a player is hunting for villages in Minecraft, they can make the job easier by using specific world seeds. Many in-game seeds offer a village close to the spawn point or provide multiple villages a short distance away.

The seeds may differ between Java and Bedrock Editions of the game. However, each edition offers plenty of villages for players who need them.

As of Minecraft 1.19.3, there are more than enough village seeds to satisfy any player who may be hunting them down.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft seeds that are perfect for finding villages easily

1) 2218715947278290213 (Java 1.19.3)

This seed offers up four villages on a Minecraft survival island (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands can be great in Minecraft if they have resources to help players get started. However, many survival island seeds tend to push a player's limits instead of giving them a hand.

This seed is different, though, as it offers four villages on the island, two of which have blacksmith shops. The blacksmith shops should be of huge help to any players who find them. These buildings provide high-quality materials more often each time the world is generated.

2) 2168554369193377313 (Java 1.19.3)

A very large Minecraft village awaits players not far from spawn in this seed (Image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft Java seed doesn't offer a village right at spawn, it does have a huge one a short walk away.

If players can head to (X: -352, Z: -336) before nightfall, they'll find a safe village with buildings and a few iron golems to patrol the area. This village generates pretty largely compared to many others. It features plenty of workstations and buildings to help players and their villager neighbors get started in their fight for survival.

3) -3542165631485010117 (Java 1.19.3)

Plenty of villages can be found in this seed in the starting savannah biome (Image via Mojang)

Savannah biomes have a lot to offer Minecraft players by way of resources and building opportunities. This is likely one reason why in this Java seed, villages pop up in multiple locations. Even a pillager outpost has emerged in the area at (X: 224, Z: 160). Before taking on the fearsome pillagers, it's likely a wise idea to visit the two neighboring villages at (X: -272, Z: 64) and (X: -256, Z: -144).

More villages can be found near the spawn at (X: 208, Z: -256) and (X: 688, Z: -208) for players who want to make the most of the surrounding community before taking on the outpost.

4) 4159132087736349043 (Bedrock 1.19)

This spawn village has plenty to offer Minecraft players before venturing out into the sea (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed is ideal for a pleasant start. Players will begin right next to a seaside village overlooking a coral reef. A mushroom island also rests offshore at roughly (X: -139, Z: -300), and it can provide an abundance of food and zero hostile mobs.

Players can set up their home base with the villagers, out on the mushroom island, or somewhere else they might fancy. There's a particularly interesting rock formation not far from the village, and it may be a compelling base-building spot for the adventurous.

In addition to all of these features, players can also find a shipwreck and an ocean monument structure directly adjacent to the spawn village. This should make for quite an aquatic excursion once players are prepared.

5) 6646468147532173577 (Bedrock 1.19)

This seed's ice spike village has some interesting secrets surrounding it (Image via Mojang)

If players are searching for a relatively helpful seed to help them complete Survival Mode quickly, this seed may be of use. It doesn't feature a village at spawn but contains a great ice spike village at (X: 680, Z: 856).

This lone village has a ruined Nether portal in its confines that will drop players directly outside of a Nether fortress. Players can also dig underneath the village to find a stronghold complete with a portal to the End.

It may be a stretch to call this a speedrun seed since it doesn't offer quick resources. However, it certainly provides the blaze and End portal access required to move through Survival Mode at a decent clip.

Poll : 0 votes