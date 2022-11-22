5 best Minecraft simulator mods to try out

An established sandbox video game developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft has been around for over a decade and is a favorite among players of the genre. The game features two primary modes: Survival and Creative.

Players in Survival mode are required to procure their own building materials and food, while in Creative mode, they can receive materials, fly around, and be incapable of dying. It is also offered on multiplayer servers, enabling different players to embark on their adventures together.

There are many different Minecraft mods that add new elements to the game, making the overall experience fun for players. Some mods are designed to add items and features while others change biomes or mobs. Here is a list of some of the best Minecraft simulator mods you might want to check out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft simulator mods are truly incredible

5) ExRollerCoaster Mod

The Rollercoaster Mod is one of the most popular simulation additions. With it, you can build your own rollercoasters and ride them yourself across the world. You can build these rides in any shape or size. They can go up and down, or even upside down.

The best part of this mod is that they're completely customizable - you can choose from tons of different types of materials to build with, as well as create different kinds of rails and tracks for your riders (or yourself).

The Rollercoaster Mod allows players to do much more than just ride their creations. It also allows them to make custom rollercoaster tracks using premade pieces. This permits those who aren't familiar with building games a chance to create fun new experiences without having to learn how every single tool works. Players often build rollercoasters like this on plot servers, so you can always try out other people's creations.

4) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight is a great mod for those who want more control over their farms. It adds new crops, animals, and food items. Anyone who loves cooking and Minecraft should definitely check out this pack, as it brings tons of new food and cooking experiences.

As per the name, this mod adds not only new types of food but also provides unique ways to farm and new blocks to help with the farming process. Players have blocks that act as organic compost or rich soil that speed up crop growth.

3) Parachute Mod

Parachute Mode (Image via 9Minecraft)

If you ever wanted to soar through the sky like a superhero, this mod is for you. The mod adds parachutes that can be used to glide through the air at high speeds and float down from high places.

There are multiple kinds of parachutes, from basic selections to crazy advanced ones. You can have intricate and beautiful designs on your parachute, similar to banners in Minecraft.

This is a fun mod pack for those who want to experience the game world from a different perspective.

2) Immersive Railroading Mod

You’re probably familiar with the standard minecart, which is the most basic of all trains and can only be powered by redstone. But what if you want to ride a train? That's where Immersive Railroading Mod comes in. This feature adds new trains to the game that can be controlled or ridden by players.

There are different types of trains: you can drive them or ride them as passengers, depending on your preference. Trains also have different types of energy sources.

Coal and electricity are both available methods for powering your locomotive, along with redstone for those who prefer more traditional methods of transportation.

1) Immersive Vehicles

If you're looking to get a truly immersive experience in Minecraft, this mod is sure to help. It adds vehicles to the game and allows you to drive around like an arcade racer. Furthermore, there are flying vehicles that allow you to fly around. If your vehicle gets destroyed, don't worry - you can always make another one.

If you're looking for a fun way to play with friends in Minecraft, look no further than Immersive Vehicles.

