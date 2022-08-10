5 best resources to farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft 1.19, players will need loads of resources to survive and progress further in the game. Usually, if players need an abundant amount of any item, they make a farm out of it. A few resources in the game are constantly needed by players and can be farmed in different ways.

Farms are certain contraptions or structures that can yield massive amounts of a certain item. Farms can be built around any mob or non-mob entity that drops items. Some can be extremely easy to construct, while others can take hours and require complex redstone contraptions. A few resource farms can be excellent for players since they won't have to hunt for them repeatedly.

Here's a list of five essential resources that players can consider farming in Mojang's survival sandbox.

From items that make enchanted food to XP farms, here are the five best resources to gather Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Gold

Gold can be used to craft the best food items in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Once players progress further in the game, they will feel the need to craft some special golden food items that can apply powers apart from saturation and nourishment to them. Golden apples and carrots can be crafted with gold ingots and gold nuggets, respectively.

To craft a huge amount of golden food items, players will need to make a gold farm in the Nether with Zombified Piglins. The farm can be built on the Nether roof to obtain gold nuggets as a mob loot drop.

4) Wood

Wood is arguably the most basic yet important resource to farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The moment players enter a world for the first time, they start their journey by punching a tree to gather some logs. They further craft sticks, planks, crafting tables, and wooden tools. Even though players quickly progress further to iron or diamond gear, wood blocks and items are always needed.

Hence, players can make a simple tree farm where they can keep planting, growing, and chopping down different trees to obtain loads of wood. In the process, players can also obtain apples from oak trees.

3) Experience

Hostile mobs can be farmed to get the most XP points in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is a special resource that players need while playing the game. Certain tasks give XP or experience points to players. These points can then be used in several other ways like enchanting an item, naming a name tag, etc. Players frequently make farms for XP, so they don't have to head out and fight mobs regularly.

Hostile mobs drop the most amount of XP in the game. Players usually make a farm around spawner blocks in structures or a multistorey dark farm for hostile mobs to gain XP.

2) Iron

Iron is the most used earth metal in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Iron is one of the most used resources in the game. Players frequently use iron gear to craft a plethora of blocks and items. Even though iron is quite common in the form of ore blocks, players can create an extremely effective farm to obtain stacks worth of iron in a few hours.

Players can use iron golems created by villagers to get the resource. Villagers must be placed at a certain distance from a Zombie so that they keep making iron golems. The golems will then get trapped in a lava pit and die.

1) Food

Food items are the most important resource to farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to surviving in the game, food items are essential for players. When players eat good food, they replenish their hunger bar and health. This is why making any kind of food farm is important. Though players can manually explore and hunt for food, making a food farm near a base makes life much easier.

Players can either make a simple wheat or crop farm and eat vegetarian food items, or create pens for farm animals like cows, pigs, sheep, etc. and kill them to obtain their meat as a food item. This is the best resource to farm in the game since it is the most essential.

