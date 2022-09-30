5 best scary character skins in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is an interesting game. On the surface, the pixelated art style and blocky worlds make it appear to be very kid-friendly, and for the most part it is. However, there are certain aspects that are genuinely horrifying. There are certain enemies that make terrifying sounds, chase players down, and strike from the dark.

For those that mostly play multiplayer, another layer of terror can be added through the use of scary skins, so that not even other players are a respite from the dangers and scares of the game. Detailed below are five of the best scary skins around for Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 scariest skins available for Minecraft in 2022

5) Ghostface

An example of a Ghostface skin (Image via Minecraft)

Scream has become one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, and it changed the horror genre forever, spawning countless parodies and sequels over the years.

A large part of the success of Scream, both as a movie and a horror icon, is due to just how terrifying the Ghostface costume is. The simple black robes blend into the darkness, making it easy to sneak around unseen, with the bright white mask being a visual focal point that draws the eye as much as it scares it.

This same horror can be brought to Minecraft using the Ghostface skin, able to blend in to the game’s already scary nights the same way as the actual costume does in the movie. It has a very different vibe in skin form, though is also just as intimidating as in the movie.

4) Pyramid Head

An example of a Pyramid Head skin (Image via Minecraft)

While Silent Hill is not the juggernaut of gaming horror that it once was, there are certain aspects of the franchise that have become iconic not only to gaming, but all of horror as a genre. One of these aspects is pyramid head. This iconic monster comes from Silent Hill Two, and is a manifestation of the main character’s guilt.

The Pyramid Head has since made appearances in later Silent Hill games and movies, and his iconic pyramid helmet and large blade strike terror into the hearts of all who see him.

This makes the Pyramid Head skin one of the best that player can use in Minecraft as it can be used to terrify others the same way that the character has scared so many people through movies and other games.

3) Animatronic Steve

An example of an Animatronic Steve skin (Image via Minecraft)

Five Nights at Freddy's is without a doubt one of the most influential pieces of modern horror, and probably the most influential horror game ever made, rivaled only by the older Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Both were YouTube juggernauts and changed online and interactive horror forever.

In the case of Five Nights at Freddy's, commonly referred to as FNaF, the horror of the original game was as simple as it was genius. It played off of a combination of nostalgia and the uncanny valley to create twisted and unsettling parodies of already creepy real-world animations to put players on edge.

And with the Animatronic Steve skin, players can bring this unique blend of daytime joy and nighttime horror to Minecraft, sure to cause a scare in any friends that bump into the player unexpectedly at night.

2) Amnesia’s Grunt

An example of an Amnesia Brute skin (Image via Minecraft)

As previously mentioned, Amnesia: The Dark Descent is one of the most influential pieces of modern horror content, which sparked a resurgence in online horror as a whole. This was in large part due to the fact that the player was totally defenseless, with the game seeming to gloat at the fact that all players could do to stay alive was hide.

The main enemy of Amnesia: The Dark Descent was the Grunt. These lumbering abominations of flesh and sin were hyperfocused on finding the player, and would stop at nothing to attack.

With this incredible rendition of the Grunt, players can bring this same energy to Minecraft and shoot fear into the hearts of anyone they happen to cross in PvP, especially for those who know of Amnesia and just what the Grunts are capable of. The grotesqueness of the skin is sure to impact anyone, even if they are unaware of the source material.

1) SCP-096

An example of SCP-096 in skin form (Image via Minecraft)

To veteran internauts, the SCP Foundation, along with its fascinating lore and bone-chilling anomolies, is nothing new.

For the uninitiated, SCP is the largest collaborative writing project in human history. It allows authors from all over the world to submit ideas and stories for a respective number and, should the community like the idea, it becomes official.

The wiki is focused around the SCP Foundation, a mysterious group that collects, archives, and studies these anomalies to protect humanity - and serve as a great outlet for storytelling.

There are thousands of SCPs now, with 096 being one of the oldest and best known. This large pale humanoid is perpetually crying and hiding its face. However, should anyone catch a glimpse of it, be it through a camera feed, a photograph, or their own eyes, it will lose itself to rage. Nothing can stop it from destroying all that know of its true appearance.

And while the SCP Foundations and their anomalies are fictional, probably, the thought that looking at this particular skin might be the last thing one does is enough to scare even those with the mightiest constitutions.

