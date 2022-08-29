5 best things to build in Minecraft: Education Edition in 2022

Minecraft: Education Edition is a ported version of Bedrock Edition that centers on classroom engagement and learning. However, it still retains many of the same features as its predecessors and even has a few interesting upsides of its own.

Even though Minecraft: Education Edition is largely restricted to schools and learning facilities, it's still possible to make more than a few builds in it. After all, the game itself still operates largely like the Bedrock version, with both using the same codebase.

Below, players can find some fun builds to construct if they have access to Education Edition.

Awesome Minecraft: Education Edition builds worth giving a try

5) The Parthenon

The Parthenon as constructed during the #MicrosoftEDU event (Image via Microsoft News)

As part of a broader Microsoft-led educational event, Minecraft: Education Edition saw several student builds showcased. One of them was the Parthenon, a real-world temple dedicated to the Greek goddess Athena in the fifth century BC. It remains one of the most intact structures from Greece's ancient period, so naturally, it presents itself as an entertaining build opportunity while also being educational.

For this particular build, students used the game's Code Builder function to program their Agent mobs to assist them in procuring materials and placing blocks.

4) The International Space Station

The ISS is an excellent build to emulate while learning a few lessons about space along the way (Image via Windows Blog)

Undoubtedly one of mankind's greatest accomplishments, the International Space Station exists as a downloadable build/map for Minecraft: Education Edition. Players can explore the station and even make their own additions to it as they learn a few things about the conditions in space and how astronauts spend their time so far above the Earth's surface.

This build has also undoubtedly inspired several players in Education Edition and beyond to create their own space-friendly builds. For proof, look no further than the massive number of space mods that gamers can download, and that's only the tip of the iceberg.

3) Skyscrapers

Skyscrapers in Education Edition provide an interesting avenue to learn coding (Image via Mojang)

While it's fully possible for pupils to create skyscrapers in Minecraft by hand, Education Edition provides a new way to construct them. Through the game's coding functionality, players can learn how to program their Agent to assist them in building the structures.

The Agent is exclusive to Education Edition (though it can be spawned without AI in Bedrock). Since gamers use a visual coding language on it, it can carry out a large variety of simple tasks. With this coding method, players can construct their skyscrapers for a town or city while having the Agent assist them in several ways.

2) The Emerald City

The Wizard of Oz's Emerald City was recreated as part of an Education Edition build challenge (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Education Edition's main site often hosts challenges for educators and their students to undertake. One example is the Story Setting Challenge, where pupils were tasked with creating a location from a written work of fiction. Teacher Gabi Ibarra's class was certainly up to the task, as they created the Yellow Brick Road and Emerald City from the iconic novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum.

Truly, this build is representative of what a small group of Minecraft builders can accomplish when they put their minds to a project.

1) World of Chemistry

The World of Chemistry highlights one of the major aspects of Education Edition's gameplay (Image via Mojang)

Chemistry is one of the biggest features of Minecraft: Education Edition. To better immerse students in the act of combining elements and creating intriguing items, the World of Chemistry was constructed.

This sprawling city features its own displayable Periodic Table of Elements to assist players in recalling the elements that are in the game world and in our own. Furthermore, it provides all the necessary blocks for gamers to dive in and start indulging in chemistry on their own.

While this map was an official Mojang and Microsoft creation, it remains incredibly impressive and may even inspire Minecraft players to create a world of their own centered around chemistry, coding, or one of the version's many other unique features.

