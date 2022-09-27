5 best tips and tricks for finding Ancient Debris in Minecraft

When people start playing Minecraft, they first create a set of wooden tools, then gradually progress to iron and even diamond gear, weapons, and armor. However, there is an ultra rare material that is even stronger than diamonds: netherite, and it can only be obtained from Ancient Debris, a naturally generating rare block.

These blocks generate deep in the Nether realm and are the most difficult to obtain. Once they are obtained, Ancient Debris needs to be smelted and crafted into netherite ingots which will then be applied to an already crafted diamond gear. If players are new to mining or finding these rare blocks, there are a few things they should keep in mind.

Top 5 tips to obtain Ancient Debris in Minecraft

5) Loot Bastion Remnants' chests

Regular chests in Bastion Remnants might have a chance to generate Ancient Debris in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Bastion Remnants are one type of structures that generate in the Nether realm and can be looted for precious items. Ancient Debris has between 5-13% chance of generating chests located in these structures.

However, players need to be extremely careful as opening a chest in this structure will turn every Piglin mob hostile, even if gamers are wearing a piece of gold armor.

4) Use Fire Resistance potions

Fire Resistance potions can save players while mining for Ancient Debris in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As players already know, the Nether realm is filled with a lot of lava and fire. Hence, it is the most dangerous realm to mine in. Unfortunately, they will have to mine at a level where a lot of lava lakes generate. Additionally, they will most likely get burned from the explosion technique to find Ancient Debris blocks.

This is where the Fire Resistance potion can come in handy since it will completely remove the burn damage that a player might take from lava or fire.

3) Use chunk borders

Players can also see chunk borders in the Nether to narrow down Ancient Debris blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

On average, 1.65 Ancient Debris blocks can generate per chunk, with a maximum of five. As such, this very concept can be used to narrow down where players should search for the rare block. They can turn on chunk borders while mining for these blocks and only blow up different areas accordingly.

A walking path can be created at a chunk border and both the sides of the path can be blasted to find them more easily. Since players will know that a chunk will most probably not have more blocks if they have found some already, they can narrow down their search.

2) Use beds to explode the mining area

Beds explosion in the Nether can be used to find Ancient Debris quicker in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since Ancient Debris is extremely rare in the Nether, simple strip-and-branch mining will take players hours to find a handful of them. Hence, they must take more extreme measures and blow up mining areas to spot Ancient Debris quickly. Since these blocks are blast resistant, beds can be used in a one block tall area to blow up large areas and spot rare blocks.

1) Mine at Y level 15

Players must go down to Y level 15 for most amount of Ancient Debris in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though Ancient Debris generate anywhere between Y level eight and 119, they are most common at Y level 15. Despite it being a dangerous level for mining due to lava lake generation, this height is the best place to find these rare blocks. Players can go down to it and use the explosion technique to expose Ancient Debris quickly.

