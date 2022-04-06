5 best ways to find villages in Minecraft 1.18.2

The world of Minecraft is vast and stretches on for an almost infinite amount of distance that is measured in “blocks” in the game. While a huge chunk of the landscape is filled with different biomes and terrains like forests, mountains, oceans, and more, players can run into some randomly generated structures from time to time.

These structures include ocean monuments, woodland mansions, desert temples, witch huts, and more. However, one of the most common and welcome structures in the game is the village.

Villages are composed of a large complex filled with a specific amount of small cottages and buildings. Each house has a villager in it, along with chests, planks, blocks, crafting tables, food, and more. Villages act as safe havens for players who find them during their adventures along the land of Minecraft.

This article will guide players on how to find a village in the newest version of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 tips that can assist Minecraft players in finding villages

5) Use the locate command

The locate command (Image via Minecraft)

This method is likely known to almost every player out there. However for those who do not know and are having trouble finding a village, this method is probably the easiest to find any biome or structure in the game.

Commands are used to change various aspects of the game. One of these commands is the /locate command. If a player wants to find any structure in the game, all they have to do is press the assigned keybind that opens the in-game console (forward slash or "/" by default") and type in another forward slash followed by the word "locate" and the structure's name.

In this case, players must type "/locate village". This will display every type of village in the game (denoted by their biome type). Clicking on a specific entry in the console will display the coordinates of the village, and clicking on these coordinates will teleport the player to them. Easy peasy.

4) Search near water

A village near a lake (Image via Minecraft)

Water is an important resource in the game. While the vanilla survival game mode doesn't contain a thirst bar, water has tons of other applications in the game, like water buckets, fish farms, boating, and more.

One of the best things about water sources in the game is that villages have a higher tendency to generate near them. This allows the resident villagers to grow different kinds of crops and food materials like wheat and potatoes, aside from sugarcane and melons.

3) Avoid mountains, jungles, and thick forests

Mountains in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Every structure in the game needs a specific amount of space to generate and expand, whether it is a Pillager Outpost or a stronghold. Villages tend to expand in a horizontal direction. This means that they need a ton of space to grow, eliminating or minimizing the chances of them generating in mountains and densely populated areas like forests and jungles.

2) Crank up the render distance

It's always good to find a vantage point, or at least go high up when trying to find something in Minecraft or games in general. Climbing a tree or a mountain in survival mode or flying upwards in creative mode is a great way to scope out the land and see if the player can spot any villages.

One aspect of this that can be of immense help is the render distance a player has while playing. Render distance is a setting that decides how many chunks load for a player to see from a certain point. In layman's terms, a higher render distance will allow players to see further. This can be of great help when trying to spot villages

1) Look in the right biome

Among the many biomes in the game, players can only find villages in a certain amount of them. For example, oceans, mushroom biomes, and jagged peaks biomes are less likely to contain villages. However, the following biomes are most likely to generate villages:

Desert

Plains

Sunflower Plains (Bedrock Edition only)

Tundra

Snowy Tundra

Savanna

Taiga

Taiga variants (Bedrock Edition only)

Villages are some of the best structures and can serve as treasure troves for almost every aspect of the game. This includes food, armor, weapons, tools, trading, shelter, beds, resources, pets, farming, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu