5 best World Generation data packs for Minecraft 1.19 update

One of the biggest features of Minecraft, as a sandbox game, is that every new save or 'world' generates a completely randomized or 'procedural' map. This means that every tree, block, biome, mob, cave, ravine, water body, and structure on a specific map is placed at a random and mostly different spot.

While the vanilla world generation system is praised by players and analysts from all over the world, players have the option to modify it, make it better or add other features to it. In Java Edition, the means to do this stems from the use of data packs.

Data packs are quite similar to mods. They can modify the game’s pre-existing functions and add more of their own by customizing the game as per their configuration. Data packs are only available for Java Edition. This article will list five data packs that focus on modifying the game’s world generation features.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Minecraft data packs that alter world generation for the better

5) ChoiceTheorem's Overhauled villages for 1.19

The Overhauled villages for 1.19 datapack (Image via ChoiceTheorem/planetminecraft)

This data pack pretty much does what the title says it does. Focusing on the village and pillager outpost structures, the data pack introduces some new variants for the two and also enhances the current design of villages and pillager outposts.

Twenty-three new villages and 14 new Pillager Outpost variants can be found in this data pack, each tailored perfectly to match the biome and/or terrain they generate in. In addition, the existing villages and outposts get a complete revamp.

4) Vanilla Better Biomes Minecraft 1.18.2 - 1.19

The Vanilla Better Biomes datapack (Image via redstonegamesb/planetminecraft)

This data pack focuses on enhancing the biomes that are found in the game's world. It modifies the game’s biomes while retaining the game’s vanilla style and texture composition. As of now, nine biomes in the game can be modified with the data pack.

These include the Plains, Forest, Birch Forest, Dark Forest, Flower Forest, Meadow, Beach, and the Snowy/Frozen biomes, which include the frozen peaks, frozen rivers, groves, ice spikes, jagged peaks, snowy beaches, snowy plains, snowy slopes, and snowy taiga biomes.

3) Deep Dark Planet (1.19)

This data pack brings the newly introduced Deep Dark biome into the game. Primarily based on the 'single biome challenge' that many players undertake for competitive reasons (or simply for fun), this data pack makes it so that every single biome in the Minecraft world generates with some sculk growth.

According to the pack’s creator, regular mob spawns have been decreased in this data pack in order to mimic the deep dark biome and the desolation and loneliness it showcases.

2) Upgrade Overworld

The Upgrade Overworld datapack (Image via NotAFunnyBee/planetminecraft)

This data pack focuses on the overworld as a whole, aiming to enhance it and introduce a new and improved version of the dimension and its various biomes. One of the most significant changes this data pack brings to the game is the addition of an enhanced birch forest and its variants.

These features include bigger trees inside the old-growth birch forest biomes, taller trees inside regular birch forests, and more. It also focuses on other forms of vegetation and plants, like bushes.

1) 1.19 Birch Forest Restoration

The 1.19 Birch Forest Restoration datapack (Image via spajdern/planetminecraft)

Unlike the previous data packs on this list, the 1.19 Birch Forest Restoration data pack solely focuses on birch forests. It aims to bring the previously announced birch forest revamp to the game through modification.

Many players were disappointed when Mojang decided not to release the updated birch forest with the 1.19 update, and this data pack is the closest thing that players can get to the revamped birch forest.

With this data pack, Birch trees can grow taller, along with branches and beehives. Large birch logs can be found on the ground as well. Additionally, the volume of birch trees has significantly increased.

