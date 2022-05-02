5 best zombie maps for Minecraft: Java Edition

Zombies in Minecraft are one of the game's many hostile mobs. However, some player-made maps focus heavily on the concept of a player surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Many map creators have put a considerable amount of time and effort into creating the ideal conditions for a world-ending zombie attack. Their maps task players with attempting to survive and carve out an existence among the hordes of the undead who want to devour them.

For fans of zombie films or video games, these maps are definitely worth a try. For Minecraft: Java Edition, there are a number of awesome zombie maps worth looking into as players search for the ideal map.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Spectacular zombie maps for Minecraft: Java Edition

1) Nuketown Zombies

Call of Duty's Nuketown Zombies map lovingly recreated for players' enjoyment (Image via PixelEngineer/PlanetMinecraft)

Fans of Treyarch's run on Call of Duty titles should find plenty of enjoyment on this map. Featured originally in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Nuketown Zombies took one of the game's most beloved maps and converted it for the Zombies game mode.

Now, Minecraft players can also enjoy the map. Players will encounter multiple waves of zombies, much like the Call of Duty map. It even has hidden item chests and Easter Eggs like its first-person-shooter counterpart.

Players will want to set their render distance as high as possible to ensure the redstone contraptions work. They will also want to set their game mode to easy as per the creator in order to ensure everything runs smoothly.

2) Minecraft DayZ

DayZ's Orthodox church recreated for the map (Image via Skyline LP/PlanetMinecraft)

DayZ, which began as a mod for Arma II, has now become a standalone zombie survival game that is popular worldwide. While recreating the entire map of Chernarus would be a very difficult undertaking, this map has a significantly large portion of the region available for players to explore.

Players can battle the wandering undead in one of the map's port towns as well as its accompanying woods. Players can battle the legion of infected undead alone or group up with friends to fight, loot, and find a way to outlast the flesh-hungry zombies.

3) The Walking Dead Season 2 Battle

Hershel Greene's farm recreated in-game for players defeat any walker that comes too close (Image via Minecraft-pg5/PlanetMinecraft)

Robert Kirkman's series The Walking Dead began as a set of graphic novels before making the jump to a TV series hosted on AMC.

Season 2 saw Rick and his group of survivors finding refuge at a farm owned by the Greene family, led by their patriarch, former surgeon and god-fearing man, Hershel Greene.

While the group debates their next move, the members discover that Hershel's family has been keeping walkers in their barn in hopes of curing them. The farm is then attacked by a swarm of walkers. This forces the inhabitants of the farm back on the road and towards a nearby prison.

This map recreates the season 2 finale as the hungering dead attack the farm. Players can hold out in the pastures, the barn, or the farmhouse itself. Anything is fair game in order to survive.

4) The Last of Us - An Apocalyptic Adventure Game

The overgrown expanse that can often be seen in The Last of Us remade in-game! (Image via Emiel97/PlanetMinecraft)

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us series has proved to be a smash hit for PlayStation players. It evoked an emotionally cutting story while also creating some intense moments when dealing with former people who were irrevocably mutated by a strain of the Cordyceps fungus.

Thanks to the efforts of one Emiel97, players can now enjoy the overgrown and decrepit world of The Last of Us in the world's favorite blockbuilding game.

Complete with custom mobs and items meant to draw their attention in stealth gameplay, players must make their way out of an overrun city. They then have to find a new home safe from the infected.

Each infected mob acts a little differently, with some being more dangerous than others, ensuring that players are always on their toes.

5) Open World Zombie Apocalypse

This overgrown amusement park is only one of many locations players can explore (Image via Bobtart12/PlanetMinecraft)

Open World Zombie Apocalypse stays true to its name. It is a map that includes three massive cities, plenty of countryside locations, subways, airports, custom mobs, and even a backstory.

Players can dive into the map alone or with friends and explore a sprawling map that can be customized to their tastes.

Players must manage their physical needs, such as thirst, while also avoiding irradiated areas that were previously struck with nuclear arms.

Custom items include weapons and armor, and players will need them in order to defeat the map's many bosses.

There's so much to explore in this world in addition to learning about its story. All this makes the map too difficult to pass up for fans of the zombie genre and survival horror.

