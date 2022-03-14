5 cool Minecraft seeds to download in 2022

The possible Minecraft worlds a player can experience are virtually endless, but using world seeds can allow players to pick specific worlds for the game to generate if they have a preference.

By inserting specific seed codes while creating a new world, players can play in some truly interesting worlds thanks to the game's generation mechanics.

Players can start out in villages, close to fortresses, or in biomes that are formed in unique or breathtaking ways. Other seeds provide easy access to rare resources like diamonds, and some are more challenging for players who want a trickier survival experience.

Top 5 seeds in Minecraft that players should try in 2022

5) Wow by no one (201859357333215)

A massive underground cave complex is available early in this seed (Image via no one/MinecraftSeeds)

Beginning on an island littered with spruce trees, players get quickly drawn to a nearby cave system which is huge in scope. Featuring two separate mineshafts, a bounty of diamonds, and even some golden apples, this seed is an excellent seed for spelunkers who enjoy combing caves.

Venture into the massive cave system and pluck its diamonds and other riches from their mineshafts. Once players have their materials, they can head topside and begin their survival experience with a boost.

4) Ice Spikes Village (603810474616432282)

Jagged ice spikes rise above the arctic village (Image via MinecraftSeeds)

Players have probably seen a snowy village or two in their time, but it's most probable that they haven't seen one quite like this. Featuring large ice spires and spikes among the snow, this arctic village has a very distinct image.

The seed's starting point is a veritable goldmine of ice blocks that can be harvested quickly. Having villagers nearby to facilitate trades makes things even better, and players should be up to speed on their survival very quickly.

3) Nether at Spawn by Hellooo (-1851408819)

Players can enter the Nether in moments in this seed (Image via Hellooo/MinecraftSeeds)

Spawning near a desert pyramid, players are immediately hoisted into a seemingly hostile environment. However, once one has their feet under them, they won't need to worry about collecting a bunch of obsidian underground.

Right next to the seed's spawn rests a lava pool as well as a coral reef. With a simple bucket of water, players can immediately make and harvest obsidian and make a portal to the Nether in short order. Considering that getting a Nether portal built takes a sizable chunk of time under most circumstances, this seed is great for players who want to snag blaze rods or other Nether materials in a hurry.

2) Hot Biome Explosion by AziNoctis (-2749937295293073206)

This seed is ideal for players who enjoy exotic biomes (Image via AziNoctis/MinecraftSeeds)

Players who love diverse and unique biomes should get a large amount of enjoyment out of this seed. Players spawn on the coast of a river. Surrounding the river are three biomes: A partial jungle/bamboo forest and a dry biome that switches between deserts, badlands, and savannas for each generation.

Underneath all of these awesome biomes is a system of lush caves that players can explore. There's also an ocean biome and a wooded badlands biome with an exposed mineshaft full of treasure nearby. Truly, this seed is perfect for explorers.

1) OP Seed by Sohaminecraft (-2479804741729234404)

Early materials are the main draw of this seed (Image via Sohaminecraft/MinecraftSeeds)

A dream for unofficial speedrunning, this seed provides instant access to materials like diamonds and horse armor. Furthermore, the seed possesses a ruined Nether portal nearby, meaning players can save time on mining obsidian to complete it and get on with their dash to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Obviously this seed isn't officially sanctioned for professional speedruns, but it's an excellent seed to practice how speedrunning is done and allows players to iron out the kinks in their completion time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan