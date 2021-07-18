5 easiest enchantments to use in Minecraft Java & Bedrock Editions

Minecraft has various awesome enchantments that players can put onto their weapons, armor, and tools.

Items in the game can be enchanted using lapis lazuli or enchanted books. There are so many enchantments within Minecraft, and there’s an even wider variety of enchantment combinations for items.

Of course, some enchantments are easier to obtain and use than others, which this article focuses on.

Note: this article is objective and reflects the author’s views

Minecraft enchantments that are easiest to use for both Java and Bedrock Editions

5) Knockback

It create distance between any mob or player hit with the enchanted weapon (Image via PvpLive)

Knockback is an enchantment that users can apply to melee weapons like swords. It is straightforward to use and can be quite helpful in battles.

Knockback will create distance between any mob or player hit with the enchanted weapon. Attacked entities will be pushed back further than they’d usually be with a regular weapon, allowing more time between hits.

This enchant could also be useful when fighting on an area with a nearby cliff or drop. Players can use a knockback weapon to hit entities far enough that they fall to their doom.

4) Feather falling

Feather falling makes taking unexpected falls much easier (Image via gamepedia)

Another easy Minecraft enchantment is feather falling. It is an armor enchant, but users can only apply it to boots. Regardless of the limited enchanting ability, feather falling is one of the most useful enchants in-game.

Feather falling makes taking unexpected falls much easier. It will reduce the amount of damage taken when players fall from high places. This enchant also helps navigate dangerous terrain, allowing players to drop farther down than they usually would without the enchant.

3) Flame/Fire Aspect

These enchants are very simple to use once applied (Image via DigMinecraft)

Although two separate enchantments, flame and fire aspect are ranked the same due to their similarity. The former can be applied to ranged weapons like bows, and fire aspect can be used on melee weapons like swords.

These enchants are very simple to use once applied. Both flame and fire aspect make battles much easier thanks to their ability to catch entities on fire. Any mob or player hit with a weapon enchanted with flame or fire aspect will start to burn.

Plus, flame and fire aspect allow players to yield fewer hits overall by letting mobs/players burn to a crisp instead of experiencing constant hits.

2) Luck of the Sea

Luck of the Sea might perhaps be the easiest enchant to use out of all of them (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Luck of the Sea is a great and easy enchant that can be applied to fishing rods. It makes the chance of fishing up rare items skyrocket.

Luck of the Sea might perhaps be the easiest enchant to use out of all of them. All players need to do when they have a fishing rod with this enchant is cast their fishing line in any body of water. Then, they can sit back and let the rare items roll.

Even before getting this enchant, players can fish up a fishing rod that is already enchanted with Luck of the Sea by using a regular fishing rod. This makes obtaining this enchant relatively easy and will likely end up reaping lots of benefits for players.

1) Fortune

One of the easiest and best enchants to use in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

One of the easiest enchants to use in Minecraft is also one of the best by far. Fortune can be applied to any weapon or tool.

This enchant allows players to become rich with valuable items fast. Fortune increases loot drops of any ore mined or mob killed with an item enchanted with it.

For example, diamond ores mined with a fortune pickaxe will drop multiple diamonds instead of just one. Or, endermen killed with a fortune sword will drop multiple ender pearls.

The benefits of the fortune enchant are clearly incredible, and any player who uses it will find themselves with an abundance of supplies.

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer