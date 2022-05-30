Aside from the dangerous beasts that players slay in the game, Minecraft has several mobs that are quite weak and have small health bars. Mobs are A.I. entities that enhance the overall gameplay experience of the sandbox title. As of now, there are a total of 73 different mobs that are scattered all around the three realms of the world.

Though players usually focus on stronger and more dangerous mobs while playing casually, they might notice how weak some of them are. Each mob has a set number of hearts for their health. Depending on the strength of the weapon, these weak mobs can be killed with just one hit in the game.

Top 5 Minecraft mobs with the lowest health

5) Snow Golem

Snow Golem is one of the few mobs that is affected by biome temperatures in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Snow Golems are player-created mobs that have surprisingly low health. With only 2 hearts, it is one of the weakest mobs in the game. Players can make these friendly mobs with two snow blocks and one carved pumpkin. If they are in a warm biome or in the Nether, they will take damage and eventually die. These mobs are primarily created for decoration purposes, but they can also attack hostile mobs with snowballs.

4) Chicken

Chickens only have 2 hearts of health in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Chickens are common passive mobs that spawn in various biomes in the overworld. They too have a small health bar with only 2 hearts. Players must have noticed how quickly these mobs can die even with a simple weapon. These mobs will drop chicken meat and some feathers upon death. They can have a hard time surviving around foxes, untamed cats, and ocelots, as they naturally hunt and kill them with one hit.

3) Cod

Cod, Salmon, Pufferfish, and Tropical Fish, all have the same amount of health (Image via Minecraft)

Cod is the type of fish in the game that also has a low health bar. With only 1.5 hearts, it is one of the weakest passive mobs in Minecraft. Other fish like salmon, tropical fish, and pufferfish also have the same amount of hearts. Players can kill these mobs in one hit, even with the most basic weapons. Cods are quite common and can be found in almost any body of water.

2) Rabbit

Rabbits are hard to hunt but can be easily killed with one hit (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to cods, Rabbits also have very low health, with only 1.5 hearts. These small, quick, and shy mobs are found in deserts, snowy biomes, and taiga biomes. If players approach them, they will run away, making it difficult to hunt and kill them. However, they can easily die with one hit. These mobs usually drop their hide and meat, but can rarely drop a rabbit's foot, which can be used to brew potions of leaping.

1) Small Slime

Small slimes are easiest to kill (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, the mob with the lowest health is a surprisingly hostile mob. Slimes and Magma Cubes are unique hostile mobs in the game that are divided into smaller variants of themselves when killed. The smallest sized slime or magma cube will only have 0.5 hearts of health. These small versions of the mob can either spawn after killing a large, medium-sized mob, or can spawn naturally. They have very low health and can be killed by hand.

