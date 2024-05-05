5 rarest loot to find in trial chambers in Minecraft

Minecraft is an expansive sandbox game that continually grows with each major update. Despite its vastness, the player's primary objective remains consistent: gather resources and pursue their desires with them. Although not the most efficient method, exploring structures offering rare loot adds excitement to achieving this goal.

With the Tricky Trials update, a new underground structure, the trial chambers, has been introduced to Minecraft. These chambers offer the opportunity to potentially stumble upon and collect rare items, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game. In this article, we list the five rarest Minecraft loot items to find in the trial chambers.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best loot items offered by the trial chambers in Minecraft

Trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The trial chambers is a fairly big structure that rewards players differently. Not primarily with loot chests, but the structure rewards the brave Minecraft players using vaults.

Vaults are a block that dispenses loot when unlocked using a trial key, an item that is earned upon defeating all mobs spawned by the trial spawner.

1) Armor trim smithing templates

Flow armor trim (left) vs Bolt armor trim (right.) (Image via Mojang)

Armor trim smithing templates are cosmetic items that can be used on armor pieces to apply various patterns. The trial chambers are the sole source of the Flow armor trim and the Bolt armor trim. Players have a small chance of obtaining one of these two trims upon unlocking a regular vault.

Although both trims are fairly rare loot items dispensed by the vault, the Bolt armor trim is much rarer than the Flow armor trim. Once acquired, players can duplicate the trim on the crafting table to obtain as many more as they want.

2) Enchanted golden apple

An enchanted golden apple (Image via Mojang)

Every player is aware of the fact that the enchanted golden apple is the holy grail of food items in Minecraft. It is so rare that even many seasoned players have only acquired it a handful of times in their years of gameplay experience.

The enchanted golden apple provides the player with several status effects upon consumption: Absorption IV, Regeneration III, Fire Resistance I, and Resistance I. In the trial chambers, the ominous vault is the only source of this item.

An ominous vault (Image via Mojang)

For those unaware, the ominous vault can only be unlocked by an ominous trial key. Acquiring the loot it contains sounds straightforward until the player has to defeat all the heavily equipped mobs an ominous trial spawner will summon, with only a 30% chance of the spawner rewarding them with a key.

3) Trident

Player with a Trident (Image via Mojang)

The Trident is a beloved weapon that, when paired with the Loyalty enchantment, is arguably the most fun weapon in the game. Standard vaults will dispense a wide array of items, with the trident being the rarest on the list.

Prior to trial chambers being added, the only source of Tridents were the drowned mobs, with a 15% Trident drop rate in Bedrock Edition and a mere 6.25% in Java Edition.

4) Mace enchantments

Applying Wind Burst to a mace in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

The mace is the latest addition to the player's arsenal, providing a new way of engaging in close-ranged fights. The game offers a handful of exclusive enchantments for the mace: Breach, Density, and Wind Burst.

Ominous vaults may provide players with enchanted books featuring one of three enchantments, namely Wind Burst, Breach, and Density. Wind Burst stands out as the rarest among them, while Breach and Density share the same likelihood. Moreover, players can obtain Breach and Density directly from the enchanting table, further emphasizing the rarity of Wind Burst.

5) Heavy core

Heavy core dispensed by an ominous vault. (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft players who venture into the trial chambers for loot are after the heavy core block. After battling it out with numerous equipped mobs and obtaining an ominous trial key, players finally have a 7.5% chance of getting a heavy core.

The sole purpose of this incredibly rare item is to act as one of the crafting ingredients for the mace. With the ominous vault being the only source and the probability being so low, it is easily one of, if not the rarest item a player can get in a trial chamber.