Top 5 teams to watch out for in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 24

The Minecraft Championship is a high-profile tournament based around Minecraft content creators, both on YouTube and Twitch, conducted by Noxcrew. The event pits 10 teams (with four content creators each) against one another in a series of eight minigames, with the goal of getting the most points.

With a total of 10 teams and a roster jam-packed with high-profile names, there is no doubt that there will be some unexpected situations popping up, but based on the players of each team, there is a decent indication of which teams viewers should keep an eye on during the event.

The five teams to keep an eye on in Minecraft Championship 24

5) Aqua Axolotls

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Aqua Axolotls



@froubery @Smallishbeans @cubfan135 @GTWScar



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST!

This team consists of Fruitberries, Smallishbeans, Cubfan, and GoodTimesWithScar.

Fruitberries is a young YouTube personality who has already participated in eight different Minecraft Championships. There were two events where he did not place in the top five individually (14th in MCC7 and 6th in MCC14), but his other six appearances saw him place in the top five for individual scoring.

Smallishbeans has participated in several SMPs, as well as many different MCC events over the years, making him an experienced and skilled member of any team. This will definitely prove to be a major asset for the Aqua Axolotls during MCC 24.

Cubfan and GoodTimesWithScar are mostly known for their participation on the HermitCraft server, although they have both played in MCC at least once before, so they are familiar with some of the games and can communicate well under pressure.

4) Red Rabbits

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Red Rabbits



@burpled @CptPuffy @WilburSoot @Ranboosaysstuff



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST!

This team consists of Purpled, CaptainPuffy, WilburSoot, and Ranboo.

Obviously, Wilbur Soot and Ranboo are two names on this list that are sure to bring in many viewers. Both of these players are major members of DreamSMP, which has seen its fair share of PvP incidents, meaning both of them have ample experience in combat scenarios.

The other two players on the team are nothing to scoff at either. Captain Puffy has played in several different MCC events over the years, meaning she is no stranger to the different games and situations that might pop up, and has experience communicating under pressure.

Purpled has also played in a few different MCC events before, often placing high. For instance, he was the second highest ranked individual in MCC 22, clearly making a capable member of this team.

3) Orange Ocelots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Orange Ocelots



@HBomb94 @TubboLive @tommyinnit @JackManifoldTV



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST!

This team consists of HBomb94, Tubbo, TommyInnit, and Jack Manifold.

As expected, two players on this team are going to draw more eyes than their teammates and they are Tubbo and TommyInnit. Both are also major players on the DreamSMP and have also participated in more than a dozen MCC events each.

Furthermore, HBomb94 has significant experience with MCC games and events, as he has participated in 13 of the first 14 MCC events, sure to provide his team with the benefit of knowing how to communicate well under the event’s immense pressure. Jack Manifold has also participated in a few different MCC events, so he will also be a major benefit to the team.

2) Yellow Yaks

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Yellow Yaks



@Dream @BadBoyHalo @Skeppy @GeorgeNotFound



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST!

This team consists of Dream, BadBoyHalo, Skeppy, and GeorgeNotFound.

Dream is one major reason to keep an eye on this team during MCC 24. With the unfortunate passing of Minecraft legend Technoblade, Dream is the de facto best PvP player on the planet. And with many of the championship’s games being PvP oriented, he will certainly help elevate his team to the next level.

GeorgeNotFound is a popular name within the community, having been a major player on the DreamSMP. Furthermore, BadBoyHalo has been making videos for around a decade, making him a veteran gamer. Skeppy has nearly a thousand videos on his channels, with almost all of them based around Minecraft.

1) Pink Parrots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Pink Parrots



@Ph1LzA @InTheLittleWood @CaptainSparklez @AntVenom



Watch them in MCC on Saturday August 20th at 8pm BST!

This team consists of Ph1LzA, InTheLittleWood, CaptainSparklez, and AntVenom.

As the list of participants might imply, this list is made up of legends within the Minecraft community. AntVenom has been making YouTube videos centered around the game for many years, and CaptainSparklez’ musical Minecraft parodies were one of the major things that contributed to the first Minecraft renaissance.

InTheLittleWood is also a classic name within the Let’s Play community, having made videos for years now, and Ph1LzA is a common name in the community, first thrown into the limelight after the loss of his five-year hardcore world. Clearly, this team is a great mix of skill and charisma, able to entertain anyone who checks out their team’s stream.

