5 most useful items in Minecraft 1.19 update

With the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang added loads of items that players can collect. With the addition of two new biomes, Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp, several new blocks have also been added. When players jump into the game, they will feel the need for some particular items to fully interact with all the new features of the game, as well as survive against them.

There are loads of items that are quite useful to players. Some of the obvious ones are pickaxes, food items, swords, bows, arrows, water buckets, etc., that will remain important throughout the game. However, when players interact with new features or find new items in the update, some items will greatly help them.

Top 5 items that will come in handy in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Buckets

Bucket of Tadpole (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Although buckets might not sound like an important item, they will be quite useful if players are dealing with frogs and tadpoles. Both frogs and tadpoles are new mobs that have been added to the game. When frogs mate, they lay frogspawn eggs that hatch into tadpoles. These baby mobs grow into frogs of a particular color depending on the biome temperature.

Green frogs are the rarest variant since they do not spawn naturally in a world and need to be manually grown. This is where buckets come into play since players can scoop up tadpoles in buckets and take them to a cold biome to spawn green frogs. This way, players can take tadpoles anywhere they want and store them as well.

4) Slimeballs

Slimeballs can be used to breed frogs and grow tadpoles (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Another item that will be really useful when dealing with frogs and tadpoles is Slimeballs. Like every other breedable mob in the game that needs an item for breeding, frogs can also breed with the help of slimeballs. When players hold slimeballs, frogs and tadpoles will get attracted to them. Players can also use slimeballs to accelerate the tadpole's growth.

Additionally, players can also use slimeballs to craft leads which can then be used to capture frogs and take them anywhere. If players leash all three types of frogs, a new advancement called 'When the Squad Hops into Town' will also unlock.

3) Boat with chest

Boat with chest (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update beta preview)

Boat with chest is an item and a non-mob entity that can be extremely helpful to players who are just starting out. This is another new item that has been added with the update. It is essentially a chest attached to a boat that allows players to store more items while they're exploring and looting from huge bodies of water.

It can be crafted by combining a boat and a chest on the crafting table or inventory crafting slots.

2) Swift Sneak enchanted book

Swift Sneak enchanted book (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

With the addition of Deep Dark Biome, players will have to be extremely careful while exploring deeper caves. This new biome can summon the Warden if players are not careful enough and make a lot of noise. However, Mojang added a new type of enchantment called Swift Sneak that will help players in the Deep Dark Biome.

This enchantment can be applied to leggings and will enable players to walk quickly while in sneak mode. This way, they can travel and escape the spooky biome much faster. The tricky situation is that it can only be obtained from an Ancient City.

1) Wool Blocks

Apart from wool blocks, carpets can also be used to create a path (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

One of the most useful items for players in this update will be wool blocks. Even though they are quite normal-looking blocks, they do not emit any kind of sound vibration that can be picked up by the sculk sensors. Hence, these blocks can be easily used in the Deep Dark Biome to create a pathway on which players can easily run and jump without triggering sculk blocks.

If players want to frequently visit Deep Dark Biomes and loot precious items from Ancient Cities, wool blocks will become essential.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are loads of other items that are important as well.

