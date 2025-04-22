6 new features returning Minecraft players should know about

Despite being more than 15 years old, Minecraft continues to receive official updates from Mojang. These updates are surprisingly detailed and frequent, adding new biomes, blocks, mobs, and more to the sandbox. In a recent update, the developers added loads of new features that might confuse returning players.

Hence, here is a short list of some new Minecraft features returning players should know about.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are loads of other new features players will gradually learn about as they play updated versions.

List of 6 new Minecraft features returning players should know about

1) Bundles

Bundle is one of the best storage-related features added to the game. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The bundle is an item that can store a stack worth of items in it, whether it is a single stack of identical items or different items totaling a single stack. Bundles can be crafted using a piece of leather and a string, making it the simplest portable storage item to craft in the game. It can help players clear their inventory, especially early in the game.

This item was added with Minecraft 1.21.2 Bundles of Bravery. This item was first revealed in 2020, but was not added in previous versions because Mojang was unsatisfied with its GUI. They worked hard for several years while releasing other new features. Finally, it was ready to officially release in 2024.

2) Hardcore mode in Bedrock Edition

Hardcore mode has now arrived in Bedrock Edition. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Hardcore mode was always an exclusive game mode for Java Edition players. Now, however, the game mode has also arrived in Bedrock Edition with the 1.21.2 Bundles of Bravery update in 2024. Players can now select hardcore mode while creating a new world in Bedrock Edition.

The game mode will be identical to Java Edition. Players will only have 10 hearts of life, and if they die, they will not be allowed to respawn normally.

3) Ore distribution

Ore distribution in Minecraft changed massively a few years ago. (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

For several years, every Minecraft ore has been generated in certain areas of the Overworld. In the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2, however, Mojang decided to completely change the cave generation in the game. The developers stretched the vertical world generation from Y level 0 to Y level -64. This created a brand new area for massive underground caves.

Along with this world generation change, Mojang also brought changes ore distribution as well. In the picture above, the left side shows the updated ore distribution, and the right side shows the old ore distribution.

4) Crafter

Crafter is a block that can automatically craft items with a redstone signal. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Crafter is a new block that was added with the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. When this block was first introduced in Mojang's live event, almost the entire community was shocked to see the block's features.

The crafter is a special crafting table block that can automatically craft items when it is activated with redstone. Players can simply place items inside the crafter according to the crafting recipe, activate it with a redstone block, and the crafter will dispense the crafted product into the world.

For returning players, this can be great news since all kinds of new redstone contraptions can be made through the crafter.

5) Warden

Warden is one of the most dangerous hostile mobs ever added to Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In 2020, Mojang revealed a terrifying creature that they were planning to add to Minecraft. This beast was called the Warden. Millions of players were terrified after the developers first revealed the overpowered mob in their annual live event. The warden was never added to the game for a few years as Mojang wanted to perfect the beast.

Eventually, the mob was added as part of the new Deep Dark biome with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. The warden will spawn if players make too much noise in the Deep Dark, especially near sculk shrieker blocks. Once spawned, players will have no option but to run, simply because the beast has overpowered attacks and a lot of health.

6) Creaking

Creaking is another unique hostile mob that returning players should know about. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creaking is another unique hostile creature that returning players should know about. This mob was recently added with 1.21.4 The Garden Awakens game drop. It is part of the new Pale Garden biome and spawns through a creaking heart block, which can be found as a block in one of the pale oak trees.

Though the mob is not too dangerous, its mechanics are quite interesting. The creaking will not follow players as long as it is visible on their screen. Furthermore, the only way to kill the mob is to find and destroy its creaking heart inside a tree.

