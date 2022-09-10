7 beginner tips to become better in Minecraft

Minecraft is such a detailed and vast game that players need to master several skills in order to smoothly progress. It has a somewhat gradual learning and difficulty curve, and players can still meet their demise even if they do all the right things.

Over the years, players have perfected the art of playing the sandbox game. They have also helped the community by sharing their tips and tricks with others.

Like all games out there, Minecraft is easy to play casually but difficult to master. Here are some of the many tips that beginners should know as they start their journey in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are loads of other things that a beginner should learn and understand.

Learn redstone mechanism, branch mining, and 5 other useful tips for beginners to improve in Minecraft

1) Create farms

Players can create Minecraft farms for maximum profitability (Image via Reddit/u/kurozawa6)

When beginners start their journey in Minecraft, they will require fewer resources to survive and fight mobs. However, after a while, they can get tired of doing tedious and cumbersome work just to obtain some resources.

Hence, players must learn how to create different farms. Farms are contraptions that automatically yield certain items either from a mob or a block.

2) Use water bucket

Players must always carry a water bucket in Minecraft for several safety reasons (Image via Mojang)

A water bucket might seem normal to beginners, but it is one of the most useful items to have while exploring in Minecraft.

The world's terrain is quite amplified, especially after the 1.18 update. Players will have to be extremely careful in deep caves and on high mountains since they can take a lot of fall damage if they slip.

If a player falls, they can quickly access the water bucket and put it on the block right before they fall on it. The water will prevent them from taking any fall damage.

3) Trade with Villagers

Trading with villagers is a great way to obtain emeralds and other important Minecraft items (Image via Mojang)

When players explore a Minecraft world, they will most probably find villages with different kinds of villagers. These friendly mobs will have different clothing, depending on their profession.

Players must start trading with villagers since they offer items that are hard to get naturally. They can also give them useless and common items in order to earn emeralds.

4) Learn redstone mechanism

Redstone allows players to automate loads of tasks in the game (Image via Mojang)

Redstone is one of the most confusing items for new players. Since it is a unique mechanism, beginners often don't mine or collect redstone. However, it is one of the most powerful tools to work with.

Redstone dust and other redstone-powered blocks have a special ability to automate an action as soon as they are triggered by a button or a lever.

Players must at least learn the basics of redstone to automate farms and other contraptions and relieve themselves from certain tasks.

5) Secure Nether portals

Players must secure Nether Portals (Image via Mojang)

The Nether is a hellish realm that can be entered with an ignited obsidian-made frame. This realm truly feels like hell for beginners since most of the mobs will try to kill them, and the place is filled with lava.

To be safe in the Nether, players must always secure all the Nether portals by creating a spawn-proof and covered cell around it. Additionally, they must always mine and explore the realm on the X and Z axes.

6) Branch mining

Cover more ground with branch mining in the game (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players will be spending most of their time in caves and mines looking for precious items.

If players want to cover a lot of areas while mining, they must create a branch by mining left and right of the main mine. This will create a network of mines, helping them cover more areas and increasing their chances of finding more items.

7) Practice movement mechanics

Perfecting one's movements will greatly help in the game (Image via Mojang)

Players will be moving around all the time while exploring or doing any task in Minecraft. Hence, it is extremely important to learn and master the movement mechanics of the game.

This will not only help players travel faster, but it will also save their lives in certain situations. Different terrain and situations call for various movements like sprinting, walking, sneaking, and jumping.

