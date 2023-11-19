7 best anti-griefing plugins for Minecraft servers

Minecraft servers are thriving ecosystems that host a variety of player interactions, from collaborative building projects to competitive PvP (Player vs. Player) battles. However, one of the challenges server administrators face is "griefing," a term used to describe when players intentionally disrupt or destroy others' gameplay experiences.

This can include actions like destroying structures, stealing resources, or other forms of harassment. To combat this, server administrators often resort to anti-griefing plugins, which are tools designed to protect players and their creations from such negative behavior.

Seven of the best anti-griefing plugins for Minecraft servers

These plugins vary in functionality, from managing land claims to monitoring and rolling back changes. They are crucial for maintaining a positive and constructive environment on servers, especially those with large or open communities.

By setting up appropriate anti-griefing measures, server admins can ensure that all players have a fair and enjoyable experience, thereby fostering a healthy and active community.

Here are 7 of the best ones players can use to protect their hard work.

1) WorldEdit

Players can easily edit their worlds with this plugin. (Image via CurseForge)

WorldEdit is an immensely versatile in-game map editor suitable for both creative and survival modes. Its powerful features enable massive terrain manipulation, structure creation, and quick changes.

This plugin streamlines building processes, allows rapid modifications, and includes rollback capabilities to undo griefing. Its comprehensive toolset includes informational resources, administrative utilities, teleportation options, and robust anti-griefing measures.

With its vast capabilities, WorldEdit is a preferred choice for server administrators and builders who wish to transform their Minecraft worlds with efficiency and precision.

2) WorldGuard

Players can help keep their servers safe with WorldGuard. (Image via CurseForge)

WorldGuard provides a comprehensive suite of tools for Minecraft server protection and management. It is adept at defining and managing protected regions within the game, ensuring that buildings, landscapes, and other creations remain safe from griefers.

This plugin includes a variety of administrative tools, including customization of game mechanics within protected zones, and offers solutions to common issues through its 'Fixes' feature.

Its robust anti-griefing functionalities can prevent unauthorized block breaking, item usage, and various other forms of disruptive behavior, making it an essential tool for server administrators looking to maintain order and security in their Minecraft worlds.

3) PvPManager

Players can help keep their PvP regulated with this plugin. (Image via CurseForge)

PvPManager is a dynamic plugin designed to refine the player-versus-player (PvP) experience on Minecraft servers. It offers server administrators the ability to toggle PvP settings, ensuring control over combat engagements. The plugin prevents combat logging, a common issue where players disconnect to avoid PvP consequences.

It also provides protection for new players, creating a more welcoming environment. Additionally, PvPManager addresses the challenge of border hopping, where players exploit world borders for tactical advantages.

This plugin enhances the PvP experience by ensuring fair play, protecting newcomers, and maintaining the integrity of competitive engagements.

4) FarmProtect

Players can easily keep their farms safe from grief with this plugin. (Image via CurseForge)

FarmProtect is a specialized Minecraft plugin focused on safeguarding agricultural areas within the game. Its primary function is to prevent the destruction of farmland, which is a common target for griefers. By blocking unauthorized players from breaking farmland blocks, this plugin ensures that players' hard work in cultivating crops and managing farms remains intact.

This feature is particularly useful for servers focusing significantly on survival and economy, where farming plays a crucial role. FarmProtect is simple yet effective, providing essential protection for agricultural endeavors in Minecraft's diverse and expansive worlds.

5) Grief Prevention

Assign others roles to help protect the server from griefing. (Image via CurseForge)

Grief Prevention is a comprehensive plugin offering a range of tools to safeguard Minecraft servers from griefing. It enables players to claim their own land, protecting their buildings and belongings from other players. This plugin also includes administrative tools, allowing server operators to manage claims and resolve disputes.

Its world editing and management features ensure that changes to the world are controlled and reversible. Furthermore, Grief Prevention includes mechanics to enhance gameplay and chat-related tools for better communication. It's a versatile solution for creating a secure and enjoyable environment, free from the disruptions of griefing activities.

6) OpenInv

Players can easily check others' inventory to make sure there is no cheating. (Image via bukkit.org)

OpenInv is an innovative Minecraft plugin that allows server administrators to access any player's inventory as if it were a chest in real-time. This feature is invaluable for monitoring player activities, preventing theft, and ensuring fair play. It serves as an anti-griefing tool by allowing admins to quickly investigate reports of stolen items or contraband.

OpenInv also adds an element of fun, enabling creative interactions and inventory-based challenges. Its real-time inventory management enhances administrative capabilities, making it easier to maintain a fair and enjoyable gaming experience for all players on the server.

7) LoginSecurity

Easily manage login security on a server with this plugin. (Image via CurseForge)

LoginSecurity is a Minecraft plugin focused on enhancing server security through robust player authentication measures. It prevents unauthorized access to player accounts, a crucial aspect of anti-griefing. Securing player accounts ensures that griefers cannot exploit stolen credentials to cause harm.

The plugin features simple yet effective tools for account protection, including password-based authentication. This level of security is particularly important for public servers or those with a large playerbase.

LoginSecurity is an essential tool for maintaining the integrity of player accounts and protecting the overall health and safety of the Minecraft server community.