Minecraft farms come in a wide range of different shapes, sizes, and uses, but some aren't exactly necessary for the early- and mid-game. Instead, players can hold off on certain farms until after they've defeated the Ender Dragon, which most fans would agree signifies the late game as far as progression goes. Once Survival Mode's "final boss" is finished, players can focus on certain resources.

Obviously, Minecraft fans are free to create farms whenever and wherever they please, but some aren't exactly high-priority when it comes to progressing and beating the Ender Dragon. Afterward, however, they can circle back around to certain farms that maybe didn't get as much appreciation earlier on.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

7 farms worth building after beating Minecraft's Ender Dragon

1) Slime farm

Slimeballs can be incredibly useful for creating many different contraptions (Image via Wattles/YouTube)

Not too many Minecraft players desperately need to farm slimes or collect slimeballs before they beat the Ender Dragon. After the latter has been accomplished, though, players can dive into the magnificent utility of slimeballs, which can be used to create plenty of great items and blocks, including leads, magma cream, slime blocks, and sticky pistons.

Slime blocks and sticky pistons can be invaluable assets when building relatively complex redstone machinery.

2) Zombified piglin farm

Zombified piglins serve as an excellent source of gold in Minecraft (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Although some gold-forged items and tools aren't exactly high quality in Minecraft, gold ingots do have other uses in the late game that are worth exploring. Chief among them is gold ingots' ability to combine with netherite scrap to create netherite ingots. Using gold to create powered rails for minecarts is worth exploring as well.

Since this is the case, players may want to venture into the Nether and set up a zombified piglin farm. Doing so can result in countless stacks of gold ingots and nuggets in a considerably short amount of time. These farms can take a little time to set up, but the results are certainly worth the trouble.

3) Pillager raid farm

Raid farms can result in arguably one of the best Minecraft items currently in the game (Image via Wattles/YouTube)

With a little ingenuity, Minecraft fans can create a farm that continuously spawns and kills various pillagers by simulating (but not stopping) a raid. While doing so yields various items, the real draw of a farm design like this is the Totem of the Undying, which drops specifically from evoker mobs.

Totems of Undying are capable of saving players from death when they're held, making them one of the most invaluable items in the game, especially in Hardcore Mode.

4) Drowned farm

Farming drowned in Minecraft can result in several quality drop items worth using (Image via Chapman Farms/YouTube)

Drowned may feel like a nuisance for the most part in Minecraft, but players may want to take a look at farming them after beating the Ender Dragon. This is due in part to their ability to drop both tridents and nautilus shells, the latter of which are a core crafting component to make conduits, which can be immensely useful for underwater builds and exploring lakes and oceans.

Even better, compared to several different farm designs, drowned farms are pretty straightforward to assemble and shouldn't require a large amount of resources.

5) Wither/Nether star farm

Even the Wither boss can be farmed for its drops in Minecraft (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

The Wither is an optional boss that players don't necessarily ever need to battle, but the rewards can be worth the effort. This is especially true if players set up a Wither farm, which can effectively suffocate the powerful boss and summon it when needed.

For players who want to create beacon blocks, it's hard not to love a farm like this after beating the Elder Dragon. Once players have access to the underside of the main End island, they can kill the Wither ad nauseam and collect all the Nether Stars they wish from it as long as they have enough materials to keep summoning this boss.

6) Shulker farm

Keep the shulker boxes coming in Minecraft with a quality shulker farm (Image via BlazeDude/YouTube)

Once Minecraft fans defeat the Ender Dragon, they'll gain access to the full scope of islands within the End dimension, including the locations where shulkers reside. While these mobs aren't particularly dangerous, the shells they drop are incredibly useful when it comes to creating shulker boxes, one of the game's better storage options.

By farming shulkers and their shells, players can craft a massive number of shulker boxes, ensuring that they don't run out of easily transportable storage anytime soon.

7) Enderman farm

Rack up tons of ender pearls and experience with a quality enderman farm (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Players have undoubtedly collected a few ender pearls just to battle the Ender Dragon, but they shouldn't ignore enderman after the fact. These lanky mobs aren't only a great source of ender pearls but also experience points, and players can set up an enderman farm pretty quickly and effectively.

Since ender pearls can be quite useful for short-distance teleportation, and since experience points are always helpful for making repairs and enchanting, an enderman farm is advisable as soon as players can build one post-Ender Dragon.