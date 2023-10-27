7 best free Minecraft server hosting services 

Servers are one of the most integral aspects when it comes to multiplayer gameplay in Minecraft. It helps connect various players into one place, where they can enjoy each other's company and explore the game's expansive world. One can host a Minecraft server themselves or utilize a server hosting service.

Server hosting services allow players to rent server space and provide a hassle-free platform to connect. There are ample paid servers that can do the job. However, a few platforms allow players to host their servers free of cost.

Despite having limited features, they function perfectly well. Here are the seven best server hosting services for Minecraft, available for free.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

7 best Minecraft server hosting services for free

1) Aternos

Aternos is one of the best places to obtain a free Minecraft server. It provides a quick and simple setup, support for plugins and modifications, automated backups, and defense against DDoS attacks to prevent overloading.

There are currently over 31 million individuals that utilize this platform. It provides multiple customization options and infinite space for players, completely free of cost. There are also pre-loaded modpacks that can be used with an extremely easy setup.

2) ScalaCube

Scalacube is an excellent option for free server hosting. It features DDoS protection, quick setup, backups, FTP access, and much more while guaranteeing reliability, customer support, and 24/7 Minecraft server hosting.

It also comes with support for multiple mods and plugins, which can enable players to have a different take on the game. They can also enhance this experience by upgrading to a premium plan.

3) Falix

Falix allows individuals to host three servers at once free of cost in Minecraft. It has been prevalent since 2018 and has gained an immense amount of popularity and ratings among the player base. There are also tons of additional features that come with Falix.

Its salient features include sharing servers, complete access to customization, support for a variety of mods plugins and data packs, MySQL database access for free, and much more. The only drawback is that Falix has a surplus of ads and limited online timings.

4) Free MC Server

Free MC server is one of the most advanced platforms that provides free Minecraft servers. It remains quite open with the amount of resources and comes with various extremely generous features.

Free MC Server comes with DDoS protection, unlimited slots to add players, support for mods, and more. It also ensures that backups are created regularly and enables players to join whenever the host is online. The only drawback is that one will find many ads while accessing this platform.

5) Minefort

Minefort is another service that allows players to run a server with friends for free. It allows them to select from a variety of locations while maintaining low latency.

Minefort provides a plethora of additional features and opportunities, such as infinite plugins, 20 players per slot, free access to FTP files, and extremely user-friendly customization. That said, its drawbacks include player threshold and limited mod support.

6) Godlike

Godlike is a server platform that provides an extremely accessible server around the clock. It enables players to host servers and get started with ease. It also comes with a variety of features and aspects for free.

Godlike's salient features include provision for up to 2 GB RAM, 10 GB SSD Memory, ten slots, and DDoS protection with the provision for up to ten players. The server can be extended up to 24 hours, with other features available for unlocking via a paid plan.

7) MagmaNode

MagmaNode is an amazing free-to-use server platform that aims to deliver customizable servers. It provides various features in addition to what is regarded as the absolute minimum in free Minecraft server hosting.

MagmaNode ensures unlimited player slots, no plugin or mod restrictions, interactive customer service, unlimited server reinstalls, and more. With the only limitation being multiple ads, it is ideal for exploring servers for free.

Minecraft servers are great for bringing different players together and exploring the game in a multiplayer setting. The listed services provide a free and seamless experience with server hosting.