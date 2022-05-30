7 best lush cave seeds for Minecraft 1.18 (2022)

One of Minecraft's most verdant biomes, lush caves were introduced in the massive Caves & Cliffs update and are begging to be explored.

Marked above-ground by the presence of azalea trees, lush caves possess many forms of plant and animal life.

Much like standard caves, lush caves can generate into large networks. Within, players can collect interesting food sources like glow berries or meet animal mobs like the rare axolotl.

By picking the right world seed at the start, Minecraft players can explore some of the most intriguing lush caves in version 1.18.

Great seeds for exploring lush caves in Minecraft

1) Badlands Lush Cave (-2606690663582892128)

This seed blends two separate biomes (Image via Mojang)

Depending on the seed, badlands biomes can be tricky to find in Minecraft. Fortunately, this seed offers a great badlands biome coupled with a lush cave.

Players spawn smack dab in the badlands with a gorgeous lush cave system at approximately (X: -1100, Z: 400). This combination should allow for the collection of both terracotta blocks as well as the bounties of lush caves, like moss, clay, glow berries, and more.

2) Seaside Ravine Lush Cave (-1835880227)

A lush cave in a lava-flowing ravine? Why not? (Image via Mojang)

Players begin this Minecraft seed in a sprawling jungle, with an intriguing lush cave not far away.

Right next to the spawn point, players should be able to spot the opening to a massive ravine at approximately (X: 106, Y: 63, Z: 52).

As players venture into the ravine, it will open up into a gorgeous lush cave biome. There are plenty of ores to be had along the way, so players may want to grab a pickaxe before they go spelunking.

3) Mountain Village with a Lush Cave (74518331)

Having a village as a safe haven nearby is considerably helpful (Image via Mojang)

Spawning right on top of a mountainside village, Minecraft players will have plenty of time to help get their bearings. A nearby ruined portal at (X: 152, Z: 8) also provides a loot chest for some extra resources.

Once players are up for it, they can head to (X: -685, Y: 14, Z: 252) to find their lush cave. There are even a few mineshafts within the mountain range itself, giving players more than a few locales to explore and loot.

4) Sprawling Lush Cave (6096073112523391586)

This lush cave connects two of its kind into a mega-structure (Image via Mojang)

Typically, lush caves in Minecraft generate one cave at a time. However, this particular seed mashed two together to create a sprawling, exceptional cave system.

This seed ensures a true lush cave experience. Large amounts of water also provide the perfect conditions to spawn multiple axolotls at once.

5) Hollow Mountain Lush Cave (-3266841830559157253)

The only downside to this cave system is a lack of glow berries (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players would have a hard time not immediately noticing this seed's closest lush cave (X:1798, Z: -90). A titanic mountain range rests nearby, completely hollowed out by the cave system beneath it. This includes not only a great lush cave, but also a dripstone cave.

Flowing water ensures solid axolotl spawning, but there's one noticeable downside to this cave system. Specifically, there are no known glow berries growing within the cave. However, this may change depending on how players generate the map and what version of Minecraft they're playing on.

6) Villager House in Lush Cave (253400378802)

This villager made a poor housing choice (Image via Mojang)

Starting players on top of a lush cave, this Minecraft seed has an interesting feature hidden within it.

Specifically, a villager house is fully-constructed within the cave, right underneath a flowing lava-fall. If players want to keep the house intact, they'll need to work quickly to stop the flow of lava before the roof is burned away and its interior is completely lost.

7) Woodland Mansion Atop Lush Cave/Spawner (9288674236670679)

Exploration opportunities abound in this seed (Image via u/Lonttra/Reddit)

This seed is an absolute delight for explorers. Players begin atop a woodland mansion. They'll likely notice a small azalea tree on the eastern flank of the mansion, thanks to its purple flowers.

Digging underneath this tree will lead to an expansive lush cave system at approximately (X: 4, Y: 23, Z: 20). Included within this lush cave is also a dungeon with an exposed mob spawner that players can utilize as they see fit to farm mobs.

