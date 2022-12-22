7 best Minecraft 1.19 maps

Minecraft 1.19, also known as The Wild Update, has been released for quite some time and has seen multiple updates. Along the way, tons of players in the game's community have released awesome custom maps for their fellow fans to enjoy.

From adventure to survival to minigames, there's a Minecraft map for every player enjoying version 1.19 and above. While the opinion on the best maps for The Wild Update varies wildly between players based on their tastes, it's possible to look at some of the most-downloaded maps for version 1.19 and above to gage which the community enjoys most.

The number of spectacular Minecraft maps is certainly too large to list in totality, but looking at some of the top options for version 1.19 and above is not a bad idea.

Spectacular Minecraft maps in version 1.19 and above

1) OneBlock Original

OneBlock is an evergreen map that starts players in tiny beginnings (Image via CrepikCZ/CurseForge)

The classic map type that spawned tons of spin-offs and game types, OneBlock Original, starts players in a Skyblock situation, where they're suspended in the sky and must build outward to survive.

However, unlike traditional Skyblock gameplay, OneBlock starts players on a single Minecraft block. Starting by mining the block they're standing on, fans will slowly build up their allocated resources and build outwards until their single-block island becomes a sprawling world.

This map requires extensive knowledge about Survival Mode to avoid using precious resources too early, but it should please casual and hardcore survival fans alike.

2) Radiant City

A nighttime shot of the Radiant City map (Image via Radiantcityofficial/CurseForge)

A sprawling metropolis inspired by St. Petersburg, Russia, Radiant City is a giant adventure map with plenty of content to explore. The map also contains several quests and trials to enjoy, including a mirror maze, a haunted mortuary, and multiple parkour courses.

The map also includes a hidden dungeon underneath the city, and full multiplayer support, making this an excellent map to enjoy with friends.

3) Sky Islands

The spawn point of the Sky Islands map for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via v3s3y/CurseForge)

While Skyblock is a fantastic map type, it isn't the only map that takes place in the clouds. Sky Islands is a fantastic multi-mode and multiplayer map that sees players spawning on islands built around a central mountain. From here, players can do anything they wish, including Survival Mode, Creative Mode free-building, or setting up the island for some PvP.

Creativity counts with this Minecraft map, as it exists as an open canvas for players to explore and make their own in whatever way they see fit.

4) Horizon City - Advanced World

Horizon City may look quaint, but it's not for the faint of heart (Image via Master777XY/CurseForge)

City maps are a ton of fun in Minecraft when players have a few friends to enjoy them with. However, as well-built as Horizon City is, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

This improvement on the Horzion City 2020 map is as dangerous as it comes, as it has roughly 3,000 monster spawners hidden throughout the city. This makes Horizon City a challenging map to play in Survival Mode and even more difficult if players enjoy it in Hardcore Mode.

If Minecraft players find this horde of generated mobs too much, an alternate version of the map can be downloaded that disables hostile mob spawning.

5) Across The Time 2 - Time for Regrets

A cluster of volcanos seen in Across The Time 2 (Image via piccomaster/CurseForge)

An adventure map complete with over 30 hours of RPG goodness, Across the Time 2 should be a great time for anybody who loves exploring, questing, and defeating powerful foes. This map comes complete with many main and secondary quests, new dimensions, magic for player characters, and a skill progression system.

There's much more on this map than can be listed, and it also supports multiple players for up to five Minecraft players, making it the perfect map for a collective fantasy experience.

6) Midland

The rural town of Midland in the Minecraft map of the same name (Image via jeknjok/CurseForge)

Players can give Midland a shot for a more story-driven RPG experience compared to some Minecraft maps. Players fill the boots of the Red Cross Knights, a group of chivalrous warriors sent to battle evil wherever it may appear. In Midland, the knights are dispatched to the rural town of Midland to combat creatures from a dimension known as the Other Side.

In addition to the original story, Midland is filled with puzzles, mazes, enemies to defeat, unique bosses conquer, and even dungeons and parkour. The map is multiplayer-friendly, ensuring that no knight braving the creatures of the Other Side has to do so alone.

7) Super Voxel Party

The Diabolic War Fort in Minecraft's Super Voxel Party map (Image via TheNerdyGingerYT/CurseForge)

Arguably one of the greatest sources of multiplayer minigame madness ever conceived in Minecraft, Super Voxel Party is an in-game recreation of the beloved Mario Party series. This map comes with eight maps where players will roll dice, traverse the boards, and play minigames in a battle to see who becomes the map's champion.

Along the way, players will get assistance from over 30 different items to use during their turns, and players will need to pull out all the stops to emerge victorious.

It should be noted that this map must be played with 4-player multiplayer, as no AI-controlled contestants exist like they do in the original Mario Party games. However, additional Minecraft players can spectate the map and cheer their friends on.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes