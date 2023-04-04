7 best Minecraft 1.19 Pocket Edition seeds in 2023

Minecraft: Pocket Edition is a term still used by the community to describe the Android and iOS mobile port of the popular sandbox game. Even though the original Pocket Edition's development has ceased and the mobile version of the title uses the Bedrock Edition engine, players still affectionately refer to the mobile port as Pocket Edition.

The upside to this fact is that the same great world seeds that work in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition also work on mobile. As of version 1.19, players have discovered a ton of incredible seeds that offer interesting terrain, well-placed generated structures, and other unique features.

Whatever the case may be, if Minecraft PE players are looking for some excellent seeds to check out in 2023, there are a few that come to mind.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

7 spectacular Minecraft PE seeds worth checking out in 2023

1) 6827004040584570045

Two villages await players in this Minecraft seed, complete with a central lake (Image via Mojang)

Villages are an excellent place to set up shop in a new survival world. Fortunately, this Minecraft seed offers two of them not too far from spawn if players are willing to make the trip. Even better, both villages are centered around a central lake that should be great for fishing, building, and collecting water.

Throw in the ability to trade with the villagers, and players should have everything they need to get started in Survival Mode. Perhaps they can even create a bridge across the lake and bring these two communities together.

Whatever the case, the two villages can be found at (X: -280, Z: 664) and (X: 168, Z: 744).

2) 1669320484

This Minecraft seed hides a particularly interesting generation bug that is begging to be checked out (Image via Mojang)

There is a bug in Minecraft that continues to resurface in multiple versions of the game. Due to the nature of how the in-game terrain is generated, a glitch sometimes interferes and causes it to repeat itself. This leads to "infinite" seeds that repeat themselves endlessly in one way or another.

This seed is one such example that players will notice after doing a bit of traveling. By heading to the coordinates (X: -192, Z: -1069), players can begin slowly and carefully digging downward (not straight down!) to find a massive ravine, complete with lava and mineshafts.

However, unlike a standard ravine, this one continuously repeats itself, opening up a ton of opportunities for building, looting, and exploring.

3) -4236764864562081766

Much of the intensity in this Minecraft seed lay deep below the surface (Image via Chunkbase)

If players are looking for a little challenge in their Minecraft PE seed, this one may satisfy them. They'll begin in a taiga biome surrounded by mountains and with a nearby village resting at (X: 136, Z: 120) to help get them started.

Once players are ready, they can begin burrowing beneath the nearby mountains and find a ton of ancient cities. A pillager outpost also rests at (X: 280, Z: 600) for interested players. The village at (X: 1,256, Z: 88) even has a stronghold hidden underneath it for those who wish to enter the End in a hurry.

4) -5592633653095784779 (1.20 preview)

This seed is for Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20 preview but has some stellar locations to set up shop (Image via u/EtherealMamba/Reddit)

If players are enjoying the latest round of Bedrock Previews (which can be accessed on mobile), this seed offers some great features.

Specifically, by traveling to approximately (X: -709, Z: 1336), players will find a cherry grove biome nestled among the peaks of a snowy mountain range. This is an excellent location for collecting and crafting/building with cherry wood. There's also enough space to build a whole town or village if the trees are cleared out.

However, explore the depths beneath the mountains carefully, as an ancient city rests at (X: -648, Y: -51, Z: 1272).

5) -3200125844250792318

The two villages in this Minecraft seed's spawn are different biome variants (Image via Mojang)

This is another great Minecraft seed that starts players near two villages. Even better, these two villages have different biome variants.

A river separates the plains and savannah village, providing plenty of variety in building blocks and resources while also offering a ton of villagers to trade with. Since the two villages are so close together, it wouldn't be tough to bridge the two and create a thriving town.

As a bonus, a pool of lava rests not far from the outskirts of the plains village, which should be helpful in the early game once players craft a bucket.

6) 5261923881122400592

The villager in this Minecraft seed picked an odd place to build a church (Image via Mojang)

On its face, this Minecraft seed might not seem like anything particularly special or unique. However, by heading to (X: -232, Z: 328), players can find a village nestled in a mountain valley but surrounded on multiple sides by a system of caves and tunnels. Most unusual of all is a nearby church building, which rests alone within the expansive cave system at approximately (X: -220, Y: 63, Z: 318).

It's unclear what the villagers who built this structure were thinking when they plopped a church down in the middle of a cave. However, it should make for an excellent building opportunity for the player.

7) -1348366040750633599

This seed's village and lush cave combo rests in the middle of a frigid ice spikes biome (Image via Mojang)

The main attraction of this seed may not be easy to travel to, but if Minecraft players can make their way to (X: -872, Z: 680), they may find a location worth traveling to.

A taiga village rests at the coordinates with a large open cliff facing directly across from it. Inside this cliff face, players can find an extensive lush cave system that extends well underneath the village itself. This also results in some nice azalea trees popping up in the village.

The combination of a lush humid cave and icy taiga village is an intriguing one that may be perfect for fans who love to explore.

Poll : 0 votes