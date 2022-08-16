7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft 1.19 is one of the most innovative versions of the game to ever come to live servers. It contains some interesting features like the Deep Dark biome, the Ancient City structure, the mangrove swamp biome, as well as the Warden, Frog, Allay, and Tadpole mobs.

These additions, when combined with Minecraft’s pre-existing features, make the game’s maps a joy to explore. Since each map is randomly generated, players wanting to discover the latest features might want to play on a predetermined seed instead.

This article lists seven seeds that Bedrock Edition players can play on in The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

3903589 and 6 other Minecraft Bedrock seeds players need to try out

1) Frozen circular pond (Seed: -535121820465118845)

This simple Bedrock seed spawns the player in a snowy taiga biome surrounded by tons of trees and a blanket of snow. Players can find a frozen river situated around the snowy taiga, beyond which lies a gigantic snowy plains biome.

Two ravens can be found close to spawn. The first can be found at coordinates -2, 27, -48, while the other one can be found a bit further away at 211, 27, -90.

The belle of the ball is a frozen pond that is almost entirely circular. It lies at coordinates 109, 114, -779.

2) Water stronghold village (Seed: -5940863830127235197)

This seed has players spawning in a beach biome that is surrounded by a birch forest biome for the most part. A vast ocean also lies east of the spawn point.

Three buried treasure chests can be found around the small spawning area, which allows players to obtain extremely rare items and resources early in the game.

If players venture to coordinates -328, 136,1336, they can find a large village on water. This village is quite ordinary and offers the player food, shelter, and trading capabilities. However, the biggest feature of this seed is a stronghold that can be found directly beneath the village.

3) Valley village (Seed: 2701992509374733482)

This seed spawns the player at the edge of a sparse jungle biome, near a border that it shares with a jungle biome. Players can find a river towards the gigantic savanna biome, which can be found at coordinates -80, 272.

However, the belle of the ball is a village formation that can be found in the middle of a gigantic valley with mountains on every side. The valley is quite beautiful, as it contains snow-capped mountains, multiple trees, and more. The size of the village is bigger, and the coordinates for the valley are -344 101 -344.

4) Village at spawn (Seed: -8168817003917947115)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player right beside a village. Players can spot the village straight from spawn and can use its resources to start their path to progression.

Villages can provide tons of knowledge and experience in the form of villager mechanics, such as trading, and other factors like shelter and food.

The village in this seed contains an animal penn, many food items and a few resources. It also contains two blacksmith houses, each of whom has a chest within their house that is filled with valuable items.

Additionally, players can find two leatherworkers and a ruined portal in and around the map.

5) Mushroom island near spawn (Seed: 3903589)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player within a small forest biome that is surrounded by a birch forest biome towards the northwest and northeast. Players can find a buried treasure chest near spawn and an ocean ruin roughly opposite to the treasure chest.

If the player keeps going southwest, they will find a shipwreck. However, the best feature of this seed is the presence of a small mushroom island a few hundred blocks from spawn. Another larger mushroom island can be found if the player travels further southeast.

Mushroom biomes are some of the best biomes for survival mode in Minecraft. Players do not need to worry about hostile mobs spawning when living in these biomes.

6) An abundance of villages (Seed: -1307195662400911752)

This Minecraft seed contains a ridiculously large number of villages throughout its land. The world spawn point is in a snowy biome.

Four villages can be found near the world spawn. The first is found towards the west, while the other three can be found towards the bottom of the map.

7) 8 mushroom biomes within 2000 blocks of spawn (Seed: -1884773764)

This is another Minecraft seed that highlights the rarity and importance of mushroom biomes. It includes an insane amount of mushroom islands in a relatively small 2000-block radius. Players can find around eight different mushroom biomes inside the radius.

As stated above, mushroom biomes are some of the best biomes in the game as they don't let any hostile creatures spawn. Most mushroom biomes in this seed can be found in the form of mushroom islands.

