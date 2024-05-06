7 best Minecraft anime builds

One of the best parts of Minecraft is the ability to create almost anything. The different block colors, textures, and shapes can be combined in incredibly unique and interesting ways that make it possible to create nearly anything. This has made Minecraft an incredibly popular game for many different online fandoms, as it's so easy to recreate characters, locations, and scenes.

Anime fans are one of the largest groups that routinely make use of the game's iconic blocky design to create wonderful fan art. These builds are typically well-defined and painstakingly created. Detailed below are seven of the best anime-inspired Minecraft builds ever constructed by fans.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Seven amazing Minecraft anime builds

1) The Entirety of Naruto

Creator: JambleStudios

This truly mind-boggling build is a faithful recreation of not just the Village Hidden in the Leaves, but the entire world of Naruto. This includes locations such as the different Hidden Villages, as well as the Final Valley and the Akatsuki Base, though this base is hidden. The scale of the build hasn't negatively impacted the quality either, as all the feature locations are lovingly rendered.

This Minecraft megabuild is not only one of the best anime builds out there, but up there in terms of builds in general. To help put the scale of the map into perspective, the file for it is more than a gigabyte in size when most worlds are only a few hundred megabytes at most. For reference, the UA High map mentioned later is only 66 MB in size.

Thankfully, the world download has coordinates listed for all the different Hidden Villages, so players can open up Minecraft's debug menu to help find their way around these impressively large builds.

2) Marineford

Minecraft Marineford byu/Madarashinigami inOnePiece Expand Post

Creator: Madarashinigami

This amazing anime build is based on the city of Marineford and the military base that makes up the main structure of One Piece. This center structure is Marine Base G-1, which looms high above the main city. However, it's not just Marine Base G-1 that Madarashinigami has recreated.

The build also features the entire crescent moon-shaped island, including the houses occupied by the families of the soldiers stationed within. There are also several large cannons featured throughout the build, a reminder of the violent nature of both One Piece and Minecraft.

One of the most impressive parts of the build is the kanji across the front, which doesn't look very pixelated despite being made entirely of blocks.

3) UA High

This UA high build is older, but still impressive in scale. (Image via ShafroPlaysMC/PMC)

Creator: ShafroPlaysMC

This build, featuring the entirety of My Hero Academia's UA High School, is an older one, first released seven years ago. However, the project has been worked on slowly over time, bringing it to the scale it is now. While the outside is already impressive, the fact that the entirety of both the school and dorms have modeled interiors just makes it more awe-inspiring.

The build does show its age in the blocks used, especially as many of the blocks used in modern builds simply hadn't been added to the game yet. This doesn't make the build worse, however, instead adds to the retro charm it has, especially when running into any of the older Minecraft build hacks used at the time.

4) Pokemon Tower

These Pokemon statues are as impressive as they are imposing. (Image via SirArzey/Reddit)

Creator: SirArzey

This Pokemon-inspired build isn't pulled from a game or anime but instead uses some iconic monster designs to decorate the exterior of the build. There are three easily identifiable Pokemon in the frame: Dragonite, Dragonair, and Druddigon. There is also a Pokemon Center and a Pokemon Mart in the screenshot, making this seem like an impressive hub area for a modded Minecraft server.

There is also a plethora of different Minecraft flowers decorating the grass between the buildings, adding to the chill vibes most Pokemon towns tend to have. This build would fit right in with any Cobblemon or Pixelmon playthroughs out there.

5) Gundam Barbatos

This amazing Minecraft anime build looks just as imposing at night. (Image via AKRX782/Reddit)

Creator: AKRX782

This amazing anime build features ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos. This suit is the main suit of the first season of Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS and is depicted with its iconic mace weapon. Fitting, as the upcoming Tricky Trials update is also adding a mace. This build is incredibly clean, both in the textures of the blocks used and in execution.

It genuinely looks at first glance like a Gundam model has somehow been constructed in-game due to the detail and skill used to assemble the build. And what's better is that because this build is essentially a statue, it doesn't take up much space. That means players could easily find room for a similar Gundam build on any of Minecraft's best building seeds.

6) The Malevolent Shrine

Creator: Nikko_Tesla

The Malevolent Shrine is Sukuna's Domain Expansion from the anime Jujustu Kaisen. The relatively smaller scale of this build would make it a perfect fun Minecraft build to take inspiration from, especially since these darker aesthetics aren't used very much by the community.

The version of The Malevolent Shrine from the anime and manga is described as a ruined Buddhist shrine twisted to house demons. There are demon horns erupting from the building's roof, along with dangling human skulls. The horror continues, though, as the shrine's entrances are made up of large mouths filled with human teeth and tongues.

The version of the structure built by user Nikko_Tesla is just as horrific, featuring the demonic horns and grotesque mouths on the structure itself, as well as the chilling foundation of cow skulls the structure rests on.

7) The Butterfly Mansion

The build also features a fully realized interior, just as skillfully designed as the exterior. (Image via totallynotwolfz/Reddit)

Creator: totallynotwolfz

This anime-inspired build depicts the Butterfly Mansion from Demon Slayer. While not on as large a scale as some of the other builds featured, this one more than makes up for it by being incredibly detailed and cute.

The mansion itself is made to scale with the player's character. This makes the photos much more entertaining to look at, as it's almost like seeing a player show off their survival base. The multitude of different foliage and flowers add to the peaceful feeling of the build, which makes sense as the Butterfly Mansion serves as a hospital for Demon Slayers.

This build would make for an amazing Minecraft house design, though a lot of the custom textures and models added via some of Minecraft's best mods would have to be substituted for vanilla players.