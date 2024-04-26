Looking for best Minecraft cruise ship builds to inspire your next creation? Gamers can let their imaginations run wild and create amazing builds through the platform of Minecraft. The ability to create and construct whatever you want is a popular feature of the game, and cruise ships are some of the most popular structures. It can often be extremely hard to come up with your own build designs, but luckily players love to show off their builds all over the internet for you to follow and attempt to recreate yourself.

These are the top seven Minecraft cruise ship projects, each with special characteristics and designs that we highlight in this article.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft cruise ship builds are time-consuming but epic

1) Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship

The Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship (Image via YouTube/MC Foxy)

Thanks to the efforts of talented builders, the largest cruise ship in the world, Symphony of the Seas, comes to life in Minecraft. The Ultimate Abyss slide, the breathtaking rooms, and the Central Park neighborhood are all replicated in this Minecraft cruise ship build from the genuine cruise liner.

Players who wish to take a virtual voyage on the waters frequently choose Symphony of the Seas because of its remarkable size and detailed features. This build was created by YouTuber MC Foxy, who did a truly amazing job.

2) Disney Dream Cruise Ship

The Disney Dream Cruise Ship is a unique project that focuses on the well-known Disney cruise experience. With elements like a beautiful waterslide and a recreation of the ship's promenade, the structure embodies the whimsical and lively spirit of the Disney brand.

Families who love Disney will be drawn to this famous Minecraft work because it perfectly depicts the real-life ship. This incredible cruise ship was constructed by the YouTuber and builder Random Chicken Gaming.

3) MS Poseidon Cruise Ship

The MS Poseidon Cruise Ship, an amazing creation that captures the majesty and splendor of vintage ocean liners, was inspired by the RMS Titanic. The construction incorporates the recognizable triangular funnels of the ship, along with elaborate features like private suites and a grand stairway. This build was created by the amazing YouTuber Richlarrousse.

4) Carnival Conquest Cruise Ship

The Carnival Conquest Cruise Ship (Image via YouTube/ProdigyzMined)

The Carnival Conquest is one of the most striking cruise ships that has been built in Minecraft. It has a realistic design that necessitates meticulous attention to detail. The ship is hundreds of blocks long and has a number of features, including lifeboats, a water park, several dining options, and bars.

The numerous guest rooms and suites on board, which are intended to mimic the authentic Carnival cruise experience, are also open for exploration by players. This incredible cruise ship was built by the fantastic YouTuber ProdigyzMined.

5) MV Swell Small Cruise Ship Liner

The MV Swell Small Cruise Ship Liner (Image via YouTube/NewFreedomMC)

The smaller cruise ship MV Swell is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a more private and comfortable cruise experience. This is an exquisite Minecraft structure with many minimalist-style cabins and a sun terrace, among other things. The MV Swell, in spite of its diminutive size, embodies everything that makes an ocean liner experience both timeless and enchanting.

Anyone who is newer to building or doesn't have the time to build an incredibly large cruise ship (like most of the options on this list) can opt for this build. This ship was designed by the popular YouTuber NewFreedomMC.

6) Harmony of the Seas Cruise Ship

The Harmony of the Seas Cruise Ship (Image via YouTube/NewFreedomMC)

One of the most well-known ships of the Royal Caribbean, the Harmony of the Seas, has been faithfully recreated in Minecraft by talented users. The enormous ship's well-known attractions, like the Central Park neighborhood, a huge slide, and a reenactment of the Ultimate Abyss, are all included in this cruise ship design.

A favorite among players, the Harmony of the Seas is remarkable in both its vastness and attention to detail. This is in fact another incredible build by the YouTuber NewFreedomMC, but this time it's a much larger cruise ship and would take hours, even days to recreate.

7) Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship

The Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship is a sleek and contemporary creation that mimics the design of modern ocean liners. Numerous attractions are available on board, including most of what is in the real-life version of the ship, like a rock wall, gold course, and much more.

You will be impressed after seeing the exquisitely furnished cabins and suites on the ship, which offer an insight into the lifestyle of an affluent cruiser. This is another build by the YouTuber Random Chicken Gaming.