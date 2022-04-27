7 best Minecraft farms for emeralds in 2022

An emerald is a Minecraft resource that appears naturally and can be traded with villagers.

Emeralds are fairly simple to obtain and aren't quite as precious as things like diamonds.

If players know where to look, they should easily find natural emerald ore to set up a farm or manage a way to trade a massive amount of emeralds from villagers.

The choice is up to the player, and each farm comes with its own benefits.

Fantastic emerald farms to improve your stockpile in Minecraft

1) Basic Bedrock Emerald Farm

This build by JC Playz allows for quick discounting of a villager's trades to maximize emerald gathering (Image via JC Playz/YouTube)

This intuitive design for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (though it may also work on Java) utilizes the mechanic where players cure a zombie villager to receive massive discounts.

Building the structure itself can be tricky, but it operates on a very simple premise. Players flip a lever, causing a zombie to attack a villager. Once the villager is turned into a zombie villager, players flip the lever again to separate the two zombies.

A button is then pressed to dispense a splash potion of weakness, which will weaken the zombie villager.

After feeding the zombie villager a golden apple, it will be cured and will offer players a discount.

This can be repeated multiple times until villagers offer an emerald for as little as one piece of paper. This will allow players to rack up a ton of emeralds.

2) Rays Works' Tower Farm

This tower farm still works, though at a reduced rate (Image via ShulkerCraft/YouTube)

Popularized in Minecraft 1.17, this design has seen some nerfs. However, it can still produce a lot of emeralds despite version 1.18's changes to the way that raids appear.

The premise is for a lone villager to be placed at the bottom of the tower. A player then rests in the middle "kill area," while an area up top is created to spawn pillagers for a raid.

Players will need to receive the Bad Omen status effect from defeating a pillager captain. However, afterward, they can produce thousands of emeralds per hour.

It admittedly isn't easy to build, but it's well worth the time and effort invested when it's fully operational.

3) Fluid Pillager Drop Tower

This design is somewhat reminiscent of a classic drop tower for mobs (Image via Mysticat/YouTube)

A design popularized by Mysticat, this emerald farm allows players to collect drops, including emeralds, from raiding pillagers.

It operates similarly to a drop tower, drawing pillagers in to attack a hidden villager and getting caught in the water. They then fall down a chute and take damage until they're near death. Players can then easily take them out with a sword swipe.

For ravagers, the mechanism can spawn the beasts atop a block of lava, holding them in place and damaging them over time.

The only downside to this farm is that it requires players to receive Bad Omen each time they want to use it.

4) Sticks to Emerald Farm

Players can use this build to repeatedly trade sticks for emeralds without locking out trades (Image via OinkOink/YouTube)

Selling sticks for emeralds is one of the best Minecraft trades a player can do. This is because sticks are incredibly easy to get from trees.

With that in mind, this Minecraft Bedrock build (unclear if it works for Java) utilizes a piston system to conjoin a villager with its worksite block (in this case, a fletching table).

Using a pressure plate, players can quickly trade with a villager, converting sticks into emeralds. They can then use the piston system to make the villager unemployed before placing its profession as a fletcher back, resetting the available trades that can be made.

5) Practical Tower Farm

This build is similar to Ray Works' pillager tower with some tweaks (Image via ianxofour/YouTube)

Similar to the previously listed tower farm, this Minecraft build uses the same principles as its predecessors. However, it utilizes a five villager format to improve the benefits for version 1.18 after the raiding rework.

Pillagers are dropped through multiple tower floors, taking suffocation and fall damage before the player can kill them with a sweeping attack.

Meanwhile, ravagers are pushed upwards and suffocated while their materials, such as saddles, can be collected.

The build requires Bad Omen to initiate like many raid farms. Players may want to ideally build it out in the sea, although close enough to a pillager outpost where a captain can be killed.

6) Perpetual Manual Pillager Tower

LogicalGeekBoy's build is a pillager tower with an easier build design (Image via LogicalGeekBoy/YouTube)

Sadly, this particular Minecraft build is not automated, but it still makes for an excellent emerald farm if the player has the time to use it.

Once the player has gotten Bad Omen, they can use the water elevator system to lift themselves up to the middle kill floor.

Pillagers and ravagers will spawn above, falling to the kill floor, where they can be easily killed with a melee attack. However, players will need to collect the item drops from the chests manually.

Regardless, once the waves are defeated, Minecraft players can simply drop down to the base floor and ride the water elevator up again. The raid should re-initiate, thanks to the farm.

Considering the very accessible list of required materials for its construction, this creation is excellent for newer players looking for an efficient emerald farm.

7) Cowking's Incredible Raid Farm

CowKing's stacking farm may be the finest emerald farm in the game (Image via CowKing/YouTube)

This is quite possibly the best emerald farm a Minecraft player can construct in Minecraft 1.18. It operates like many stacking raid farms but has a ton more automation.

It can also lead to an absolutely staggering 200,000 emeralds per hour as long as the player remains in the kill room and attacks the weakened pillagers.

The farm also generates a huge amount of redstone dust and Totems of Undying, making it an excellent multi-purpose farm in Minecraft. It isn't an easy build, but players won't need to worry about emeralds ever again with this creation.

Sadly, the farm can't be AFKed, but that's really the only downside with it. Otherwise, it's incredibly efficient.

