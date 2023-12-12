7 best Minecraft modpacks like Dawncraft

Millions of Minecraft players have downloaded Dawncraft, a modpack with a heavy focus on exploration and questing, as well as enough custom content by way of new mobs and structures. However, if players are, for whatever reason, tired of Dawncraft and are looking for something new, there are a ton of modpack options available.

Countless fantastic modpacks also place a considerable emphasis on mobs, quests, and bosses while providing a plethora of new locations to explore. Many even use the same precision and cooldown-based combat that make Dawncraft so lovable.

If Minecraft fans are searching for a modpack that feels similar to Dawncraft while providing its own experience, multiple packs come to mind.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 great Minecraft modpacks that are similar to Dawncraft

1) RLCraft

RLCraft creates a potent blend between realism and fantasy in Minecraft (Image via Shivaxi/CurseForge)

A modpack well-known for being challenging, RLCraft aims to have fairly realistic visuals and some challenging survival and combat situations while retaining fantasy and RPG themes. This pack is also centered on immersion, so many of the UI elements (like the F3 debug menu) are removed for the sake of drawing players into the game world.

To that end, there's no shortage of custom content. Fans can create new items and gear, battle new mobs and bosses, and level up their character with a thorough RPG skill system. Dungeons and terrain generation have also been heavily revamped and revised for an unforgettable experience each time a new world is created.

2) Better MC

A Nether fortress in the Better MC modpack (Image via SHXRKIE/CurseForge)

The tagline for Better MC is often stated to be "Don't play vanilla, play this!". There's certainly a strong case for why this modpack can be fantastic for both new Minecraft fans and veterans. It takes everything that makes the base game splendid and builds upon its foundation while presenting a ton of custom content of its own to enjoy.

Better MC features over 100 quests, overhauled terrain generation, revamped and new structures, and quality-of-life perks like the Waystones mod and XP Scrolls, among others. Players can even take to the skies on their very own dragon. The modpack also comes with full compatibility for shaders and implements several performance optimizations.

3) Prominence II

Prominence II brings a plethora of fantasy and tech mods to the Minecraft experience (Image via Jangro/YouTube)

A jack-of-all-trades Minecraft modpack with something for just about everybody, Prominence II features the beloved quest and character progression that fans will know well from Dawncraft. With signature menu aesthetics and a potent mix of fantasy, combat, and tech mods (among others), players can use the power of the mystic arts or technology to shape their worlds.

One of the biggest draws of this modpack is its well-crafted talent tree akin to titles like Diablo or Path of Exile, allowing fans to fine-tune their characters to suit them perfectly on their adventures. Once players are finished battling new mobs with the assistance of the Better Combat mod, exploring nine dimensions, or taming their own dragons, they can take to the stars courtesy of the Ad Astra mod.

4) Vault Hunters 3rd Edition

Vault Hunters has a final objective but plenty of Minecraft action along the way (Image via Iskall85Team/CurseForge)

Although this Minecraft modpack has been in its Alpha stages for quite some time, it's remarkable what it has accomplished thus far. Packed to the gills with new RPG elements, mobs and bosses, and a ton of items and gear to discover, Vault Hunters 3rd Edition is centered on a strange dimension known as The Vault, where players must recover 25 distinct relics to reach the final stage of the pack's story.

While using many similar mods to those seen in Dawncraft, Vault Hunters provides a fresh experience by introducing a progression system known as Vault Level. As fans level up, they'll gain access to more and more mods in the pack, expanding the activities they can undertake and the gear they can utilize to continue their relic-hunting adventures.

5) Dark RPG

A Minecraft player faces the Monarch of Chaos in the Dark RPG modpack (Image via GamerPotion/CurseForge)

Inspired by the beloved Grimdark fantasy genre, the Dark RPG Minecraft modpack is well-built for both single-player and MMO-style multiplayer. Not only can players find a plethora of RPG and combat elements seen in Dawncraft, but Dark RPG also provides its own unique spin with a ton of custom content and a high degree of MMO features like currencies, auction houses, and more.

As Minecraft players make their way through the new and revamped biomes, they can collect new blocks and items for their building purposes and keep their structures safe with the World Claim system. A ton of cosmetics are introduced for player customization to pair with the RPG origins, and fresh gear is available to help fans battle the pack's new bosses with style and substance.

6) SteamPunk

SteamPunk uses many of the same Minecraft mods in Dreamcraft but in a world of cogs, gears, and machinery (Image via SHXRKIE/CurseForge)

As the title implies, SteamPunk is a Minecraft modpack that strays away from the fantasy setting that Dawncraft and other RPG packs utilize and instead transports fans to a world of steam engines and iron machinery. The pack's aesthetic reaches its core, with every new and remade structure emphasizing the Steampunk genre and adding several mechanical mobs and bosses.

Even though the SteamPunk modpack strays away from fantasy, there are still some tidbits of custom magic and spells to utilize. This should be quite helpful for Minecraft fans as they make their way through over 1,000 quests that allow them to explore this new steam-driven world to its fullest.

7) Fantasy MC

A Minecraft player gazes at a Sky Village in Fantasy MC (Image via Kyber_6/CurseForge)

For a very rewarding fantasy experience on par with Dawncraft, Fantasy MC shouldn't let Minecraft players down. Keeping a fantastic balance between fantasy content without removing the entirety of the game's vanilla identity, Fantasy MC revitalizes just about everything seen in the base game while bringing in a massive collection of new and remade structures, mobs, bosses, and gear.

Villages spring up in the sky, and villagers even have their own trading vessels. Formerly mundane structures like mineshafts are crawling with dangerous foes, and the bosses of the modpack will be surmountable thanks to a wide collection of new gear pieces that should suit every player's combat style. In some ways, Fantasy MC may very well be an improvement over some aspects of Dawncraft.