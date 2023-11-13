Minecraft's terrain generation isn't perfect, and sinkholes can occasionally mar some world seeds. Although this has been addressed quite a bit as of the 1.21 update (especially on Java Edition), some seeds are still capable of generating some pretty sizable sinkholes on the surface of both the land and the water. For some players, this is a net positive instead of a negative.

Although sinkholes can be dangerous in Minecraft, they can also offer incredibly quick access to resources found deep underground. This includes precious ores as well as access to generated structures found beneath the surface that come with their own generated loot chests.

If Minecraft fans are searching for some seeds to explore sinkholes, there are a few noteworthy examples worth taking a look at.

7 Minecraft seeds that come with sinkholes

1) Woodland Mansion Sinkhole (-346758088935028527, Bedrock)

It isn't often that a sinkhole and woodland mansion converge in the ocean (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

It's already a bit unexpected to find a woodland mansion generating in the middle of a body of water in Minecraft, but this seed goes one step further. At (X: 435 Z: 500), you can find a woodland mansion resting in an ocean biome all by its lonesome save for a sinkhole partially surrounding it.

Granted, the sinkhole in this seed isn't all that deep, but you should be able to use it as you see fit. Plus, the mansion makes for a nice staging area before heading underneath the tides.

2) Cherry Grove Sinkhole (-478268413476803895, Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed's sinkhole has a surprise worth delving into (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Although it isn't particularly rare for a body of water to generate near a cherry grove in Minecraft, having a sinkhole in the same body of water is a different story. When you venture to (X: 700 Z: 65) in this seed, you'll find a water-draining sinkhole bordered by a sizable cherry grove biome.

Even better, those who manage to descend into the sinkhole will find a small set of ruins raised above a small pool of lava. How it got there is anybody's guess, but savvy players may just find a use for it.

3) The Wayward Vessel (-6982561704650997812, Bedrock)

One ship took quite a bad path in this Minecraft seed (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Minecraft's shipwreck structures can be generated in the strangest places sometimes, and this seed is one example. By venturing to roughly (X: -90 Y: 80 Z: 460), you will descend into a sizable sinkhole and find a battered shipwreck toward the bottom of the area. Getting to the ship's loot chests might require an axe or pickaxe, but the loot may be worth the venture.

This particular ship has certainly seen better days, but in a way, it does seem like an appropriate place for it to be found compared to other locations where shipwrecks spawn.

4) The Chaotic Lake (4845139847033877462, Bedrock)

Fans might run into trouble well before they reach this seed's sinkhole (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Right from the beginning, this seed certainly has plenty of structures to check out in addition to the sinkhole resting within the spawn area's lake. As you descend from the mountaintop, you'll find a village with some unruly neighbors in the form of an outpost stocked full of pillagers. However, across from the village's dock, you can still find a considerably deep sinkhole worth exploring.

Even better, a ruined Nether portal rests off the shore of the village as well, just in case you need a few resources from the fiery dimension.

5) Cherry Lake Sinkhole (7104981969788419078, Bedrock)

A cherry grove, a ruined portal, and a sinkhole make for a great trifecta (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This seed might be worth considering if you want a well-rounded starting zone in Minecraft complete with a sinkhole. You begin within the valley of a pretty large cherry grove biome, giving you ample wood resources before heading down to the valley's lake.

There, you can find a pretty deep-reaching sinkhole alongside a ruined portal, giving you the ability to collect what you need underground before completing the portal frame and diving into the Nether.

6) The Great Divide (373965457099663784, Bedrock)

A sinkhole separates two modest villages in this seed (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Combining a solid starting position with the challenge of a large sinkhole, this seed has a lot to appreciate. Right from the beginning, you will find two villages to trade and find shelter in, though one is partially flooded with water flows that creep into the sinkhole adjacent to both villages.

If you can snag a bucket and drain the surface-level water, then you should be able to salvage the second village somewhat. Otherwise, the water draining into the sinkhole makes for a perfect method to descend into its depths.

7) Off the Edge (7092092118958763650, Bedrock)

This seed offers a pier that leads directly into a sinkhole (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This seed is somewhat similar to the previous entry on this list, but it takes place on the surface of a lake. The two villages reaching out into the sinkhole are close enough to each other that you should even be able to connect them with very little effort if you want to. Once you're ready, you can simply walk to the end of the central village's pier to find an immensely deep sinkhole waiting for you.

Fortunately, the overflowing water reaching down into the sinkhole makes for easy transportation, but you should still be careful as you make your way deeper in.