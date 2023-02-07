7 best mods for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2023

Minecraft is a game that never gets old. The popular sandbox title has been around for over 10 years, and it looks as fresh as ever, with new updates, skins, and features being introduced frequently.

One of the most popular versions of Minecraft is the Pocket Edition, which allows players to enjoy the game on their mobile device or tablet. This means players can take their favorite game with them on the go, along with some of the best mods the title has to offer.

Mods allow players to change game aspects like clothing, block models, weapons, mobs, terrain, trees, and more. They are not required, but they definitely add replay value and immersion to Minecraft, especially if there are no other players around.

Some mods explore possibilities, while others make life easier by adding certain tools or crafting recipes to the game, which makes things quicker or easier.

With that in mind, here are the seven best mods for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Too Many Items and 6 other great mods for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2023

1) OptiFine

OptiFine is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft PE, and for good reason. It improves the performance and graphics of the game.

With this mod, players can expect a smoother and more responsive experience, with improved frame rates, better lighting, and upgraded shadows.

OptiFine also adds a range of customization options, so players can tweak their experience to their liking. This mod is a must-have for those who want to take their Pocket Edition experience to the next level.

2) X-Ray

X-Ray is a cheat mod that gives players the ability to see through blocks, making it easier to find diamonds, gold, and other valuable resources. This mod is great for players who want to speed up their mining process or those who are just looking to find resources more easily.

Players can use X-Ray to find out where valuable resources are and dig them up quickly.

3) Better PvP Mod

The Better PvP Mod adds a number of new features to Minecraft PE. These additions make it easier and more fun to engage in PvP (player versus player) combat.

With this mod, players can see the locations of their enemies on the minimap, track their movements with a radar, and even check the health of their opponents.

The Better PvP Mod also has a number of customization options, allowing players to tailor their experience to their preferences.

4) Too Many Items

Too Many Items is a mod that allows players to spawn any item in Pocket Edition, making it much easier to build and explore. With this mod, players can quickly and easily get the items they need to create the structures and machines they want.

Too Many Items is particularly useful for players who want to speed up the building process or those who want to test out different items before committing to them.

5) The Flan's Mod

The Flan's Mod adds a ton of new content to Pocket Edition, including planes, tanks, guns, and more. It is great for players who want to add some extra excitement and adventure to their gaming experience.

With Flan's Mod, players can engage in air battles, drive tanks, and wield powerful weapons. This mod is a must-have for fans of action and adventure.

6) IndustrialCraft PE

IndustrialCraft PE is a mod that adds a range of new machines and items to Pocket Edition, allowing players to create their own power grid and run their factories and other machines.

With this mod, players can create and use generators, transformers, and other power-related items to keep their factories and machines running smoothly.

IndustrialCraft PE is a great mod for players who want to add a bit of industrial flair to their experience.

7) Minecraft Comes Alive

Minecraft Comes Alive is a mod that adds non-player characters (NPCs) to Pocket Edition, allowing players to interact with them in various ways.

With Minecraft Comes Alive, players can trade with NPCs, marry them, and even have children. This mod adds a whole new level of immersion to the game and is great for players who want to take their experience to the next level.

