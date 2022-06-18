7 best seeds for speedrunning in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is the biggest speedrunning game of all time. Dream, now known for the Dream SMP, made his fame through a combination of manhunt content and speedrunning.

There are thousands of runs for the game on different platforms and versions, as well as both random and set seed categories, though the latter is of particular interest.

While the random seed category requires quick thinking and problem solving skills, set seeds are a different kind of challenge. They offer the player an opportunity to practice the same movements over and over again to get faster. Here are some great 1.19 The Wild Update seeds to practice on.

7 amazing Minecraft 1.19 seeds to practice speedrunning on

1) Manual mining spawn

The underground lava pool near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 4754812321376031039

Lava pool: 111, 277

Stronghold: 99, 1316

Nether fortress: 332, 404

This seed spawns players on a stony beach with a Savannah biome right next to it. Players can make tools and mine iron from the exposed veins on the stony beach to make a bucket, and can even find gravel for flint to make a flint and steel.

This is everything that players need to make a nether portal, as there is a lava pool just below the surface less than 300 blocks from spawn.

2) Basic spawn

The plains village and lava pool near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -5896625789580514950

Village: -230, 47

Lava pool: -267, -73

Stronghold: -1551, -1388

Nether fortress: -112, -112

This seed spawns players in a forest biome with a plains biome surrounding them. There is a plains village just to the west of spawn, with ample food and a large cave that should grant the player quick access to some extra iron.

North of the village is a lava pool for use in entering the nether. The end portal already has three eyes, which is very convenient for a speedrun.

3) Badlands portal

The nearby badlands biome's lava pools (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 9014519878246766566

Village: -335, 70

Ruined portal: -420, 60

Lava pools: -579, 296

Nether fortress: -165, 200

Stronghold: 605, -1236

This seed spawns players in a sparse jungle biome with a plains village and badlands biome nearby. The village should have the gear to get the player started.

There is a ruined portal nearby, as well as lava pools in the badlands, though the badlands are the better idea, as making a portal near them should put the player out less than two hundred blocks from a nether fortress.

4) Snowy double village

The snowy village and ruined portal near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 9084913530015910774

Village: 102, -169

Ruined portal: 130, -253

Lava pool: -275, 172

Village 2: -144, -425

Stronghold: 273, -1511

Nether fortress: 87, -294

This seed spawns players in a snowy plains biome near a snowy village. This village is also near a ruined portal with only a single block of crying obsidian in the frame and a flint and steel in the chest.

However, if players prefer to make their own portal, there is also a lava pool with a village nearby that players can loot and use to make their own nether entrance.

The stronghold is a little far away, but by using boats on ice, players can drastically reduce any travel times.

5) Ruined portal spawn

The ruined portal found at the spawn of this seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -8551226839261865709

Ruined portal: -1, 53

Stronghold: 471, 1616

Nether fortress: 164, 251

This seed spawns players in a snowy taiga biome, right next to a ruined portal. This ruined portal is everything the player needs to get into the nether, as none of the frame is crying obsidian, and the chest has enough obsidian to complete the portal, and even has a flint and steel to light it.

The chest also has enough iron nuggets to allow the player to make a shield if they want, and they can use the boat on ice method to reach the stronghold very quickly.

6) Double fortress fun

The igloo basement found on this seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 1516909618314509237

Village: -265, 120

Igloo: -350, 370

Lava pol: -133, 89

Nether fortress: -20, -75

Stronghold: 865, -1187

This seed spawns players in a plains biome right next to a snowy biome. Travelling into this snowy biome will result in the player finding a snowy village that can be looted. There is also an igloo with a basement nearby. There is a lava pool just underground in the area that players can use to ender the nether.

Once in the nether, players will have quick access to a double nether fortress that should kickstart them into getting the blaze rods needed for their eyes of ender.

7) Double bastion nether

The loot found in the treasure bastion (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -7460595002107173768

Village: 48, -320

Lava pool: -117, -510

Nether fortress: 50, -60

Treasure bastion: -272, 144

Other bastion: 233, 87

Stronghold: 1236, -1436

This seed spawns players in a forest biome near a large mountain. There is both a village and a lava pool nearby that should allow players to enter the nether will little trouble. From there is where the seed truly shines. Players will spawn barely more than two dozen blocks from a nether fortress that will get them the blaze rods needed for eyes of ender.

But there are also two different bastions nearby, one of them a treasure bastion, that should allow players to trade for as many ender pearls as they need to get into the end. The portal has two eyes of ender already inserted, so the player will only need to trade for 10 pearls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far