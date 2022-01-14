7 things you may not know about Minecraft mobs in 2022

Minecraft's collection of mobs, both hostile and passive, has only grown substantially since the game's release, and there are even more on the way.

Even though mobs in Minecraft tend to operate in a pretty straightforward manner, sometimes there are little nuances to certain mobs. Each entity in the game retains its own scripted behavior and interacts with its environment based on parameters set by the developers at Mojang.

This can lead to interesting little secrets that pertain to mobs that some players may not be aware of. There are more than a few interesting facts about mobs that are worth knowing.

Minecraft: 7 interesting mob facts players may have missed

7) The original creeper texture was a mix of leaf and pig textures

The original creeper texture during Survival Mode tests (Image via Mojang)

When the creeper was originally being created and tested in Minecraft, its green texture was quite different from how it ended up. The original creeper texture combined leaf block textures with a stretched version of pig mobs' textures tinted green.

Compared to the beloved creeper look players have now, this appearance was much more unusual. Some mods exist to return the creeper to this texture, but players used to the creeper's current look may find it off-putting.

6) THX XAPHOBIA on zombie pigman textures

A zombie pigman screenshot from Xaphobia's Twitter (Image via Mojang)

When zombie pigmen (now identified as zombified piglins) were originally being implemented into Minecraft, the artist Xaphobia rendered the mob's initial textures. Before the Texture Update (Java Edition 1.14 and Bedrock Edition 1.10), the zombie pigman possessed a hidden shoutout within its texture.

In two unused areas of the texture that the game's engine couldn't render, small text can be found that read "THX XAPHOBIA" as a show of appreciation towards the artist's work on the mob.

5) Dinnerbone and Grumm

Entities named Dinnerbone or Grumm are flipped upside down (Image via Mojang)

As of Minecraft: Java Edition's version 1.16 update, players can use nametags to create an interesting effect. By naming a mob "Dinnerbone" or "Grumm," the mob will be flipped upside down. This can even be applied to players, utilizing the "show cape" option in their skin settings.

It can also be carried out in Bedrock Edition for players that are using local accounts instead of one connected to their online game service. By naming the local account by the same two names, even players can be rendered upside down.

4) Jeb_ rainbow sheep

Naming a sheep jeb_ will cause it to shift through all available sheep colors (Image via Mojang)

Another entertaining nametag trick in Minecraft, there is a way to turn sheep into rainbow-shifting sheep. By applying the name "jeb_" to any sheep via nametag or commands, the sheep will immediately become a rainbow sheep.

These sheep, instead of being one color, constantly change their color through the entire spectrum of possible options. If a rainbow sheep is sheared, it will drop the wool block possessing the same color it had before it became a rainbow sheep.

3) Johnny the Illager/Zoglin

An illager named Johnny is capable of going on an axe-wielding rampage (Image via Mojang)

It appears that the developers at Mojang were fans of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, as they used a line from the film to create an interesting Easter egg.

During one of the film's critical moments in the third act, Jack Torrance (played by Jack Nicholson) attempts to catch and kill his wife and son. He uses an axe to break down a door, shouting, "Here's Johnny!" before entering the bathroom his wife Wendy was hiding in. The line was ad-libbed by Nicholson and apparently was a reference itself, specifically to the Johnny Carson Show.

If Minecraft players name an illager or zoglin with the name Johnny, the mob will attack everything nearby except for its own kind and ghasts. Illagers will even use an axe, just like Jack Torrance.

2) Villagers mourn their losses

Villagers are capable of expressing sadness and mourning (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft villagers may seem fairly nonplussed by events going on around them, they do in fact show sadness and mourn the death of other villagers or other terrible events.

If a fellow villager is killed or one of their homes is destroyed, villagers will enter a mourning mode that lasts 60 seconds. During this time, the villager will be too depressed to enter love mode and breed. Although this doesn't typically cause conflicts with breeding villagers, players should be aware of it if they're considering killing villagers or destroying their homes.

1) Blue axolotls are based on the Pokemon Mudkip

Blue axolotls are the rarest type to breed (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are one of the most popular recent mob additions to Minecraft, but there's an interesting fact about their blue variants. Unlike the rest of the axolotl colors, blue axolotls are based on a real-life version. However, thanks to the suggestion by a Reddit user named DarkIceFlame, blue axolotls were included as a Nintendo-specific reference.

Since Minecraft was being implemented into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate around the same time that axolotls were being included in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, DarkIceFlame suggested that blue axolotls be implemented as a reference to the Pokemon Mudkip.

DarkIceFlame's original post recommending blue axolotls (Image via Reddit)

Mudkip is also based on axolotls, and after plenty of buzz on Reddit and from the Minecraft community, blue axolotls were included. If players stack them up next to Mudkip's color scheme in the Pokemon games, the resemblance is unmistakable.

Note: The article reflects the writer's views.

