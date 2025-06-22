A Minecraft Movie has steadily risen to become one of the most successful global titles in 2025, smashing box office records worldwide. Despite lukewarm critic reviews, the film hit the mark with viewers, thanks to the plot and the unique characters. Among popular characters, Malgosha and Chungus seemed to be among the viewer favorites.

Here's everything you need to know about the voice actors for Malgosha and Chungus, the chief antagonists in A Minecraft Movie.

Malgosha and Chungus voice actors in A Minecraft Movie

In A Minecraft Movie, Malgosha is portrayed by Rachel House. General Chungus is voiced by Jared Hess in English, and the German dub is done by Rewi. Meanwhile, Bobicraft takes the helm for the Spanish and LATAM dub. Here's a deep dive into the voice actors:

General Chungus: Rewi (German), Bobicraft (Spanish, LATAM)

General Chungus is the son of Malgosha and leads his own army of piglins (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

General Chungus is a leader of the piglin army and one of the primary antagonists, apart from Malgosha, in the Minecraft Movie. He is affiliated with his mother's organization that seeks to tear down the overworld and rid it of all creativity and positivity.

The English dub for General Chungus is done by A Minecraft Movie director, Jared Hess is an American filmmaker known for his work in popular films like Napoleon Dynamite (2004), Nacho Libre (2006), and Gentlemen Broncos (2009). He works alongside his wife, Jerusha Elizabeth Hess, in the production and direction of films.

Meanwhile, the German dub for the film is done by Rewi, while the Spanish and LATAM version is done by Bobicraft, a popular Minecraft YouTuber and content creator known for his engaging gaming videos.

Malgosha: Rachel House

Malgosha is the primary antagonist in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the movie's primary antagonists, she wishes to conquer the overworld and destroy it to end creativity. In her childhood, she was bullied for her artistic nature, turning her into a malevolent character who wishes to purge the overworld of it. Apart from being at the helm of a large army of piglins and leading the charge, she is also the mother of General Chungus.

Rachel Jessica Te Ao Maarama House ONZM voices Malgosha in A Minecraft Movie. She is known for her prolific roles in the films of critically acclaimed director Taika Waititi. She has received numerous accolades, including an Arts Laureate, NZ Order of Merit, and other prestigious awards for her contributions as an actor and director.

