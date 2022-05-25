All the difficulty levels in Minecraft

When hostile mobs and other hazards prove to be a bit too problematic in MInecraft, or conversely, are easily tackable, tweaking Minecraft's difficulty can make the gaming experience more rewarding. Depending on the difficulty, players will experience differing rules and damage values.

Certain things that kill players in Hard mode will not do so on Normal or Easy mode. However, it is important to note the unique features of each difficulty level in order to pick the best one for you.

Minecraft: Breaking down each difficulty mode

Peaceful

Peaceful Mode allows players to build in safety (Image via Forge Labs)

If Minecraft players want to avoid hostile mobs, Peaceful Mode is the pick for them. In this mode, hostile mobs will not spawn, except for hoglins, shulkers, piglin brutes and the ender dragon in Bedrock Edition. Additionally, players do not lose hunger points.

Hostile mobs are also incapable of dealing damage to the player in this mode. Neutral mobs such as spiders, cave spiders, zombified piglins, or endermen cannot spawn either. Players will have rapid health regeneration, though they can still die if they take too much damage from hazards in a short amount of time.

Easy Mode

Easy Mode brings danger, but it should be easily dealt with (Image via Nora Cream/Youtube)

A step up from Peaceful Mode, Easy Mode will pit Minecraft players against hostile mobs. However, these mobs have reduced health totals and deal significantly less damage, making them much easier to take down. The player's hunger bar also begins depleting as usual, but starving players will stop taking damage once their health is reduced to five hearts.

Cave spiders and bees cannot poison players, and the Wither boss cannot inflict the Wither status effect on them. Lightning also sets the blocks they strike on fire, without causing any type of spread.

Normal Mode

Normal sets all game settings to their default parameters (Image via u/JosDraws13/Reddit)

The way Minecraft was intended to be played. Normal Mode spawns all hostile mobs, has them deal regular damage, and players lose their hunger bar at the standard rate. Once they are starving, players will take damage until they are reduced to half a heart of health.

Villagers killed by zombies in this mode have a 50% chance of being converted into zombie villagers. Vindicator mods are capable of breaking doors, and zombies and skeletons rarely spawn equipped with pieces of armor.

Hard Mode

A buffed spider found in Hard Mode (Image via oCrapaCreeper/Minecraft Forum)

For Minecraft players who want a little more of a challenge, this difficulty setting is a good place to start. Hostile mobs deal more damage and some have increased health, but they also drop higher-quality items. If a player's hunger bar is depleted, they will continuously take damage until they die from starvation.

Zombies can break down doors and call in backup when they are attacked. Spiders can sometimes spawn into the world buffed by status effects like speed, strength, regeneration, or invisibility.

Villagers killed by zombies in this mode will always become zombie villagers, so make sure to keep them safe as much as possible.

Hardcore Mode

Hardcore Mode will make players work hard to get and keep all they have (Image via Mojang)

A true test of a player's survival skills, Minecraft Hardcore locks the game in Hard Mode and gives players only one life. If players die in this mode, they can only spectate, not respawn. One mistake can lead to a player's single-player world becoming useless. In multiplayer, players can spectate their friends, but will not be able to help them.

Before beginning Hardcore Mode, ensure you are up for the challenge. Mobs will be dangerous, survival elements like hunger will be tough to manage, and mistakes will be severely punished. Brush up on your skills and knowledge of building construction in order to survive this game mode.

