The Minecraft snapshot 25w15a is here, and this first experimental build in 2025 for Java edition finally brings the much-awaited happy ghast, ghastlings, and associated mobs. Teased in Minecraft Live 2025, players can finally try out this unique new feature. Additionally, it also introduces an array of changes and modifications to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here are the best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w15a.

Happy ghasts and other best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w15a

1) Dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts

The snapshot 25w15a adds the dried ghast, ghastling, and the happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The dried ghasts are found in the Nether and can be taken to the overworld, where they can be rehydrated with water. Once rehydrated, they give birth to a ghastling. Feed snowballs to this mob till it becomes an adult happy ghast.

Happy ghasts are one of the biggest additions of the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a, allowing Java edition players to finally test the floating mob. This variant of the ghast is passive and can be turned into a powerful exploration asset using the harness, another one of the new items introduced in this build.

2) Harness

The harness in the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a allows players to tame and ride the happy ghasts (Image via Mojang Studios)

The harness is a rather unique item that allows players to tame the happy ghast. It can be crafted using 3 Leather, 2 Glass blocks, and 1 Wool block. The item can be placed on the mob, allowing players to ride it through the overworld.

The happy ghasts can completely reimagine traveling in the overworld, allowing players to reach greater heights and scale terrain that was difficult to reach. Additionally, it can carry up to four people, making it a great asset for Realms and multiplayer worlds.

3) Locator Bar

The locator bar is one of the most exciting features of the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a (Image via Mojang Studios)

The locator bar is a rather neat feature, added as part of the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a. This unique feature allows players to locate their fellow friends and players on the map, denoted by colored indicators.

These waypoints will display color indicators on the map when players are facing within 120 degrees of another player, allowing them to accurately pinpoint their locations. Additionally, higher or lower terrain will be denoted by a corresponding arrow to better pinpoint the location.

4) Modifications to Desert ambience

The improvement to the desert ambience in the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a adds a new level of immersion to the gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The desert biomes received a much-needed update in the Spring to Life drop, adding an array of features such as ambient sounds, block-based interactions, and more. These changes improve the immersion and provide a more realistic and engaging experience when traveling or exploring.

As part of the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a, ambient sand sounds no longer require sky access to play, and terracotta blocks no longer trigger these sounds as well. Additionally, sand blocks no longer trigger ambient wind sounds, while the short and tall dry grass can now trigger ambient wind sounds when above 2 sand, red sand, or terracotta blocks.

