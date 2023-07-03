10 best items to farm in Minecraft survival

In Minecraft, players can gather all kinds of items and blocks. Some of them are extremely simple to obtain, while others take hours to find. Part of the fun is to explore and collect these resources to gradually progress in this sandbox game. That said, players have found a way to create certain farms to obtain certain items inside this title.

Those are contraptions made up of blocks and mobs that yield an unlimited amount of a particular item. When players are in survival mode, there are a few farms that are more important than others. Here is a list of 10 of them:

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 great items to farm in Minecraft survival

1) Wheat

Wheat is the most basic crop that players can farm for food in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Wheat is the most basic crop to farm. This resource helps Minecraft players attract certain farm animals and can also be crafted into bread — which is a great source of food in the game. Because of these benefits, this item is worth farming.

2) Raw beef or pork

Raw beef and pork can be obtained by killing cows and pigs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though it may sound cruel, players will have to kill cows or pigs to get one of the best food items in Mojang's game: raw beef or pork. When cooked, either of these will replenish health by four hunger points. Hence, a cow or pig farm can be made for raw beef or pork.

3) Potato

Potatoes can initially be obtained from villages (Image via Mojang)

Potatoes are another great crop that can be farmed in this game. They can then be cooked to make baked potatoes. For those unaware, these are also decent food items in Minecraft. That said, one will have to find potatoes on village farms first to bake them.

4) Iron

Iron is the most commonly used earth material in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Iron is arguably the most commonly used earth material in this game. Since it produces decent gear, players are always in need of this resource, even if they have ample diamonds. Hence, an iron farm must be created to mitigate this problem, which is something that can be done using iron golems constantly summoned by villagers in fear of a zombie.

5) Bamboo

Bamboo is one of the best fuels for smelting in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo might burn faster, but it is still considered one of the best fuel items for smelting in this game since an efficient farm can be created for it. Furthermore, players can craft all kinds of new bamboo blocks from the resource.

6) Ender Pearl

Enderman can drop Ender Pearls in addition to loads of XP in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ender pearls are great magical items that can allow players to teleport to different locations. They are quite useful in dire situations and even for locations players cannot reach. An Enderman farm can be created in the End that not only yields Ender Pearls but also offers a lot of XP.

7) Blaze

In addition to blaze rods, Blazes also drop a lot of XP in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blaze rods can be used to craft the Eyes of Ender as well as blaze powder, which is an essential item needed to brew any potion. Hence, a Blaze farm can be created using the Blaze spawner in the Nether Fortress. In addition to the item, these mobs drop 10 XP points, which makes it a good XP farm as well.

8) Gunpowder

Creepers drop gunpowder in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A creeper farm can be constructed to yield loads of gunpowder. When players obtain the elytra, they will need a lot of that resource to create firework rockets to fly around. Hence, his farm is great for those looking to take to the skies.

9) Gold

Gold nuggets and ingots can be obtained from zombified piglins in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players create a gold farm using zombified piglins in the Nether, they will get stacks of gold ingots or nuggets. These items can be used in various ways, specifically to craft golden carrots and apples, which are brilliant food items in this title.

10) Slime

Slime balls can be crafted into many other useful blocks (Image via Mojang)

For those who deal with a lot of redstone contraptions, they must always have a slime farm. Since slime blocks and sticky pistons are essential in those contraptions, these builds become a must.

