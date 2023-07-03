10 best items to farm in Minecraft survival

In Minecraft, players can gather all kinds of items and blocks. Some of them are extremely simple to obtain, while others take hours to find. Part of the fun is to explore and collect these resources to gradually progress in this sandbox game. That said, players have found a way to create certain farms to obtain certain items inside this title.
Those are contraptions made up of blocks and mobs that yield an unlimited amount of a particular item. When players are in survival mode, there are a few farms that are more important than others. Here is a list of 10 of them:
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
10 great items to farm in Minecraft survival
1) Wheat
Wheat is the most basic crop to farm. This resource helps Minecraft players attract certain farm animals and can also be crafted into bread — which is a great source of food in the game. Because of these benefits, this item is worth farming.
2) Raw beef or pork
Though it may sound cruel, players will have to kill cows or pigs to get one of the best food items in Mojang's game: raw beef or pork. When cooked, either of these will replenish health by four hunger points. Hence, a cow or pig farm can be made for raw beef or pork.
3) Potato
Potatoes are another great crop that can be farmed in this game. They can then be cooked to make baked potatoes. For those unaware, these are also decent food items in Minecraft. That said, one will have to find potatoes on village farms first to bake them.
4) Iron
Iron is arguably the most commonly used earth material in this game. Since it produces decent gear, players are always in need of this resource, even if they have ample diamonds. Hence, an iron farm must be created to mitigate this problem, which is something that can be done using iron golems constantly summoned by villagers in fear of a zombie.
5) Bamboo
Bamboo might burn faster, but it is still considered one of the best fuel items for smelting in this game since an efficient farm can be created for it. Furthermore, players can craft all kinds of new bamboo blocks from the resource.
6) Ender Pearl
Ender pearls are great magical items that can allow players to teleport to different locations. They are quite useful in dire situations and even for locations players cannot reach. An Enderman farm can be created in the End that not only yields Ender Pearls but also offers a lot of XP.
7) Blaze
Blaze rods can be used to craft the Eyes of Ender as well as blaze powder, which is an essential item needed to brew any potion. Hence, a Blaze farm can be created using the Blaze spawner in the Nether Fortress. In addition to the item, these mobs drop 10 XP points, which makes it a good XP farm as well.
8) Gunpowder
A creeper farm can be constructed to yield loads of gunpowder. When players obtain the elytra, they will need a lot of that resource to create firework rockets to fly around. Hence, his farm is great for those looking to take to the skies.
9) Gold
When players create a gold farm using zombified piglins in the Nether, they will get stacks of gold ingots or nuggets. These items can be used in various ways, specifically to craft golden carrots and apples, which are brilliant food items in this title.
10) Slime
For those who deal with a lot of redstone contraptions, they must always have a slime farm. Since slime blocks and sticky pistons are essential in those contraptions, these builds become a must.