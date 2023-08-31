Minecraft's world generation code can create an endless number of different sandboxes to enjoy both solo and with friends. However, many players agree that Survival Mode gameplay is better in a multiplayer setting, which is exactly why so many worlds and servers are survival multiplayer (SMP) in nature. Regardless of the player count, playing the game via SMP can be a great time.

Before Minecraft fans set out on an SMP adventure with their friends, they may be searching for a world seed to facilitate it. Thanks to the virtually infinite amount of world seeds, there's a world out there for every group of players, regardless of what they're looking for.

If you're looking forward to booting up your own Minecraft SMP server or LAN world, then there are a few seeds worth checking out at the very least.

Minecraft 1.20 seeds that are great for SMP gameplay

1) What lies beneath (Java)

This Minecraft seed has great features above and below the surface (Image via QuaranTix_/Reddit)

The Minecraft Java seed 9067159196951998086 has great 1.20 features around its spawn point, both on the surface and underneath it. You begin right next to a cherry grove biome and mountain range, with two villages on either side of the spawn at (X: -208 Z: 128) and (X: 160 Z: 224).

Even better, you can find a ruined Nether portal at (X: 24 Z: 200) and a massive cave system complete with an ancient city at (X: 8 Y: -51 Z: 120). This all should provide an excellent survival experience in multiplayer settings.

2) Pleasant village in the valley

This Minecraft seed provides an excellent start for an SMP world (Image via Mr_Art666/Reddit)

If you want a cozy starting point where you won't have to expect too much trouble from hostile mobs, then the Java seed 4437805342312437912 may be worth considering. You will spawn near a circular mountain range, complete with a village at its center at (X: -144 Z: 96).

Even better, a second village rests not far away from the spawn at (X: 16 Z: -256), and you can also expect to find an ancient city at (X: -136 Y: -51 Z: 200) at the mountain range's periphery.

3) Multi-biome spawn (Bedrock)

Cherry groves, ice spikes, and even a village rest in this Minecraft seed's spawn (Image via Grieving_gecko/Reddit)

If you want a Minecraft SMP world with a little variety right out of the gate, you may want to give the Bedrock seed 4094449486464330859 a try. In addition to having a village right at spawn, you can also find some buried treasure nearby at (X: 136 Z: 8). However, the real draw of this seed is not far from the village at (X: 268, Z: 140).

At that location, you can spot a split cherry grove biome with an ice spikes biome. This should allow you to find the right home base location for you.

4) Two-village island (Java)

Minecraft SMP players can divide their population among this seed's two villages (Image via Stofix_/Reddit)

In the Java Edition seed 6943313000000016, you will start on a plains biome island with plenty of nearby beaches and two separate villages to explore and expand. One is inhabited and the other abandoned, but you can easily renovate the forgotten village.

You can also consider bridging the two villages and creating a thriving community on the island. The potential is certainly there if you're ready to act on it.

5) The pillager lair (Java)

This Minecraft seed's pillager outpost certainly looks sinister atop an ice spike (Image via Stofix_/Reddit)

If you want to find a prime location for your SMP base, the Java seed 694200032092157814 has a very compelling candidate at (X: 0 Z: 100), where a pillager outpost rests above an ice spike complete with its own lava flow. You will have to take down the pillagers inside, but this should hardly be a difficult task for a group of players.

Once the pillagers are gone, you're free to improve on the pillager outpost and create a thriving base or simply break it down and create your own lair from scratch.

6) Massive mountain range (Java and Bedrock)

This seed's multi-biome mountain is a sight to behold (Image via Weetablx-/Reddit)

If you're hoping to create a mountain home or base in your SMP world, then the seed 7189894479806308453 should be appealing to them on either Java or Bedrock Edition. After spawning, you'll immediately notice a massive mountain range that is composed of multiple biomes, including stony peaks and badlands.

Even better, there's a cozy village tucked away at roughly (X: -384 Z: 176) in both editions. However, Java players will need to be careful, as there's also a pillager outpost resting at (X: 48 Z: 320).

7) Frozen settlement (Java)

This Minecraft seed might be a good change of pace for those who are used to temperate biomes (Image via ViHoff9/Reddit)

Biomes like plains, cherry groves, and deserts are great for building a thriving Minecraft SMP world/server. However, you may be getting a bit tired of these biomes and need something new, which is where the Java Edition seed -6687725012990039007 may be quite helpful.

You will begin in a frigid, snowy, and ice spike biome with a village nearby. Even better, this coastal frigid biome has some buried treasure at (X: 105 Z: 105), a shipwreck at (X: -120 Z: 168), and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 168 Z: 24) for some quick loot.

8) Yin-yang mountains (Java and Bedrock)

This seed would be perfect for opposing mountain builds (Image via Mojang)

For a great blend of mountains and forest cover for an SMP world/server, you may want to give the seed 8761462979 a try on either Java or Bedrock Edition. You will immediately notice two massive circular mountain ranges divided by a heavy dose of valleys, forests, and rivers, creating a yin and yang-like appearance.

This seed would be perfect for Minecraft SMP builders who want to create two mirrored or opposing settlements in the mountains, and the valleys below carry their own rewards as well.

9) Snowy swamp (Java and Bedrock)

It's quite rare for seeds to generate warm and cold biomes so closely together (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft worlds typically attempt to lump biomes of similar temperatures together during terrain generation, but sometimes anomalies occur. Such is the case with the seed 71473501, which creates a snowy biome right in the middle of a massive expanse of swamp, creating very intriguing conditions for an SMP world.

Even better, Bedrock Edition players who load up this seed will find a snowy village at (X: 200 Z: 232) with accompanying witch huts at (X: 120 Z: 104) and (X: 568 Z: 152) that present their own unique opportunities.

10) The moated village (Java)

The building possibilities are endless in this Minecraft seed's village (Image via Kamikyappu/Reddit)

If you want a settlement with a moat for your SMP but don't want to make one yourself, the Java seed -4212124165739722693 presents a perfect moat for a future castle or town.

After you spawn, a village is resting inside the moat at (X: 0 Z: 240). You can either expand upon the village itself or simply knock it down and create your own shelter in the moat instead. Fortunately, there is a massive amount of forestry surrounding the area, so you won't be lacking any resources.