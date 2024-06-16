7 best Minecraft 1.21 update build ideas

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, introduced quite a large amount of new content to the game. From dangerous trial chambers teeming with vaults, bogged, and breeze to a new weapon, paintings, and potions, there is no shortage of content to experiment with. These additions have also brought several interesting new build ideas.

Detailed below are seven great 1.21 builds that focus on utilizing the game's new features.

7 amazing Minecraft 1.21-centric build ideas

1) Trial spawner farm

Trial chambers are inarguably the largest and most impressive feature of 1.21. These imposing and dangerous structures house trial spawners. These are a new type of spawner that excels regardless of the light level. They will always spawn mobs after detecting a player, even if the light level is 15.

If several waves of mobs are defeated, these trial spawners enter a cooldown period and eject some loot. This can include trial keys needed to open and loot vaults. Thankfully, the mobs from trial spawners can be fed into farms, allowing trial spawners to be totally farmable. This means players will be able to open as many vaults as they can find while exploring.

2) Villager trading hall

An example of a trial chamber explorer map (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft villager trading halls have become even more important to build following the release of 1.21. Cartographers have seen a new journeyman-level trade introduced that makes finding the previously mentioned trial chambers much easier.

This new trade is a potential explorer map — similar to those for woodland mansions and ocean monuments — for trial chambers.

3) Ominous bottle farm

Ominous bottles are a new consumable introduced with 1.21's bad omen revamp. These bottles drop from vaults and raid captains and will apply bad omen when consumed. This means players can easily create farms for raid captains, allowing for huge stockpiles of ominous bottles.

These ominous bottles can then be used in either raid farms to obtain all the amazing drops or to start ominous Minecraft events to get the best loot within trial chambers.

4) Crafter crafting crafter

The output face of a crafter (Image via Mojang)

Crafters are a revolutionary new block introduced in Minecraft 1.21. These redstone components can take raw ingredients as input and automatically craft more complex items. These blocks have quite a complex crafting recipe, so setting one up to automatically make crafters will be more convenient in the long run. It will also give players one of the four new Minecraft 1.21 Bedrock achievements.

5) Automatic potion brewer

There are a total of four new Minecraft potions introduced with 1.21. Of these four, the oozing potion is particularly useful, allowing players to farm for huge amounts of slime balls due to the slimes spawned. This makes 1.21 an amazing time to set up an automatic potion brewer.

These redstone machines allow players to drop ingredients into chests, and then potions will automatically brew over time. This lets players have much more uptime on potions, as there are always new ones brewing.

6) Wind charge player launcher

A simple wind charge player launcher (Image via Mojang)

Player launchers are redstone machines that send one high up into the sky. This allows them to get great starts to elytra flights without spending any rockets. 1.21 has introduced an amazing new and simple player launcher: Minecraft wind charge player launcher. At their simplest, one can get moderate height using nothing more than a pressure plate and two dispensers.

7) Wool farm

An example of a simple sheep farm (Image via Mojang)

A whopping 20 new paintings are being introduced in 1.21. All of these have the same strange vibe as the preexisting paintings. Five of them are by artist Sarah Boeving, and the other 15 are by Kristoffer Zetterstrand. The latter also did all of the game's original paintings, which is why these new ones fit in so well.

However, every painting requires a wool block to be crafted. This means players wanting to showcase the game's paintings within their survival base will need quite a lot of wool. A basic sheep farm will get the job done, but this is also a great excuse to make an advanced automatic Minecraft wool farm, capable of automatically shearing sheep as they regrow their wool.