10 best Minecraft Bedrock survival seeds

One of the best ways to ensure that a survival world has enough content for long-term playthroughs is to use one that is hand-selected to be among the best Minecraft Bedrock survival seeds. These are flush with different biomes, terrain types, and a wide range of structures. These all combine to help make sure that any plans a player could come up with can be accomplished.

10 of the best seeds for Minecraft Bedrock survival are detailed below. Each of these should keep players entertained, even long after the ender dragon has been defeated.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 of the best Minecraft Bedrock survival seeds

1) Bad Lands and Mushroom Islands

A village and desert temple found on this Minecraft Bedrock survival seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 2041474225444840970

Mushroom Island: -125, -519

-125, -519 Ocean Monument: 216, -968

216, -968 Village: -232, 360

-232, 360 Zombie Village: -1016, 1256

-1016, 1256 Pillager Outpost: -1912, 216

-1912, 216 Desert Temple: 184, 376

184, 376 Stronghold Village: 1224, 728

This Minecraft Bedrock survival seed spawns players on the coast of a desert. This desert contains a total of seven desert temples and eight villages, all ready to be looted.

To the north of spawn is a huge Mushroom island, the perfect place to set up an industrial district and base safe from mobs. To the east, players will find a mountainous savanna that contains two stronghold villages.

2) Coastal Swamp Spawn

This village is already essentially a swamp village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 7671633163049825526

Swamp Village: -280, -904

-280, -904 Witch Hut: -776, -968

-776, -968 Mushroom Island: 325, -2623

325, -2623 Zombie Village: 760, 728

760, 728 Pillager Outpost: -2104, 312

-2104, 312 Stronghold Village: 1288, 200

This survival seed for Minecraft Bedrock spawns new players in a small coastal plains, surrounded by mangrove swamps. To the west is a regular swamp with three witch huts, perfect for making advanced Minecraft witch farms.

To the south of spawn are several villages, a pillager outpost, and even a zombie village. This undead village would make a great start to a Minecraft villager trading hall.

3) Double Mansion Seed

The large village found at spawn on this Minecraft Bedrock survival seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1920957441183910987

Woodland Mansion: 1768, -1032

1768, -1032 Woodland Mansion: -648, -792

-648, -792 Ocean Monument: 856, 88

856, 88 Swamp Village: 216, 1688

216, 1688 Pillager Outpost: -1112, 1672

This Minecraft Bedrock Survival seed puts new players inside a village to spawn. This saves a bit of time on day one, as players won't need to run to a structure to get starter loot.

They can find more villages, and even desert temples, to the south. In the ocean to the east, players will find a Minecraft mushroom island archipelago. There are two woodland mansions near spawn on this seed, one directly north and the other north-east.

4) Coastal Village Spawn

A strange vertical village found on this seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 6910514081241594387

Village: 152, -424

152, -424 Pillager Outpost: -696, -936

-696, -936 Witch Hut: 2104, -760

2104, -760 Mushroom Island: 805, 1131

805, 1131 Ocean Monument: 136, 792

136, 792 Zombie Village: -856, -248

-856, -248 Basement Igloo: -1240, -648

This survival seed for Minecraft Bedrock places players on the coast, right outside of a coastal village. This area is a small peninsula, making for a great Minecraft starter base location.

To the north, players will find more villages. To the south is a small mushroom island. Northwest eventually turns into a mixture of frozen biomes. This climate may be harsh, but it comes with the benefit of more villages and basement igloos to loot.

5) Savanna Mountains

This seed's spawn area would make for a great building spot (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 5227409712230697913

Cherry Village: -1064, -1448

-1064, -1448 Pillager Outpost: 536, -760

536, -760 Woodland Mansion: -856, 1704

-856, 1704 Stronghold: 1268, 2036

1268, 2036 Ocean Monument: -1880, 1160

This wonderful Minecraft Bedrock survival seed spawns players in a mixture of savanna, savanna plateau, and stony peaks. There are four villages and two pillager outposts in this small savanna biome.

This should let players set up a Minecraft villager trading hall quite quickly and easily. There is a woodland mansion to the south for players to take on, as well as more villages and ancient cities in a savanna to the north.

6) Quad Village Spawn

Three villages and a cherry biome all visible from spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3318550673013819781

Village: 152, -216

152, -216 Village: -328, 56

-328, 56 Village: -328, -216

-328, -216 Village: 184, 360

184, 360 Piillager Outpost: -1016, 152

-1016, 152 Basement Igloo: 56, 1720

56, 1720 Witch Hut: 1912, -216

This Minecraft Bedrock Survival seed puts players in a savanna biome, with four villages surrounding spawn. To the south, they will find a mixture of cherry groves, meadows, and mountains, with more villages and pillager outposts.

Further south, players will find a snowy mountain range, flush with more villages, pillager outposts, basement igloos, and even trail ruins for messing around with Minecraft archeology.

7) Frozen Spawn

This seed's woodland mansion is in a gorgeous mountain valley (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -282820556102010465

Basement Igloo Village: -232, -328

-232, -328 Pillage Outpost: 1800, 200

1800, 200 Woodland Mansion: 488, -3656

488, -3656 Ocean Monument: -680, 248

-680, 248 Stronghold Village: -1304, 760

-1304, 760 Stronghold Village: -792, 776

-792, 776 Stronghold Village: 200, 1864

This Minecraft Bedrock survival seed puts players on the border of a small, frigid region. The area contains 16 villages, as well as five different basement igloos, a pillager outpost, and an ocean monument. To the north, players can find an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion, with more villages and pillager outposts to the east.

This plethora of Minecraft's different structures should make beating the game much easier, due to just how much loot is available.

8) Tundra and Spikes

A snowy village found near the seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 2213319271332503942

Stronghold Village: 648, 712

648, 712 Pillager Outpost: -856, 376

-856, 376 Basement Igloo Village: 728, -344

728, -344 Woodland Mansion: 344, 1704

344, 1704 Ocean Monument: -264, 1304

-264, 1304 Witch Hut: -2024, 152

This survival seed for Minecraft Bedrock places players in the center of a frozen plains. To the north, they will find several basement igloos, one in an ice spike biome and one in a village. To the south are more villages and, eventually, a woodland mansion.

To the west, players can find a swamp with three witch huts in it. To the south, they will find two ocean monuments, perfect for making a Minecraft guardian farm.

9) Village and Pillage Spawn

This seed has quite a structure filled spawn area (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -9005894793926160674

Village: -1336, 152

-1336, 152 Stronghold: -1100, -860

-1100, -860 Stronghold Village: -456, 808

-456, 808 Pillager Outpost: -760, 1880

-760, 1880 Ancient City: -664, 440

-664, 440 Ocean Monument: 184,184

This great Minecraft Bedrock survival seed spawns players on the coast just outside of a village. Immediately west of spawn, they will find a second village and a pillgaer outpost, along with some mountains. Under these mountains are two ancient cities.

There are several ocean monuments in the sea to the north, along with a stronghold. There's a village situated on top of a dangerous Minecraft stronghold to the south, as well.

10) Mountains and Snow

Three villages and a ruined portal, all visible from spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8082423747360881953

Stronghold Village: -488, -1416

-488, -1416 Stronghold: 1620, -1820

1620, -1820 Village Cluster: 824, 1736

824, 1736 Basement Igloo: 1544, -968

1544, -968 Pillager Outpost: 344, -872

This Minecraft Bedrock survival seed places new players in a plains biome next to a river. There are three villages and a pillager outpost immediately next to spawn, to the north, south, and east.

To the north, they will find a mixture of frozen biomes, including snowy slopes, jagged peaks, and ice spike biomes. Here, players will find more villages, pillager outposts, ancient cities, basement igloos, and even a stronghold. This should give them plenty of gear to take on Minecraft's ender dragon, once the portal in the stronghold is activated.