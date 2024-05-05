10 best Minecraft Bedrock survival seeds

One of the best ways to ensure that a survival world has enough content for long-term playthroughs is to use one that is hand-selected to be among the best Minecraft Bedrock survival seeds. These are flush with different biomes, terrain types, and a wide range of structures. These all combine to help make sure that any plans a player could come up with can be accomplished.
10 of the best seeds for Minecraft Bedrock survival are detailed below. Each of these should keep players entertained, even long after the ender dragon has been defeated.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.
10 of the best Minecraft Bedrock survival seeds
1) Bad Lands and Mushroom Islands
The seed is: 2041474225444840970
- Mushroom Island: -125, -519
- Ocean Monument: 216, -968
- Village: -232, 360
- Zombie Village: -1016, 1256
- Pillager Outpost: -1912, 216
- Desert Temple: 184, 376
- Stronghold Village: 1224, 728
This Minecraft Bedrock survival seed spawns players on the coast of a desert. This desert contains a total of seven desert temples and eight villages, all ready to be looted.
To the north of spawn is a huge Mushroom island, the perfect place to set up an industrial district and base safe from mobs. To the east, players will find a mountainous savanna that contains two stronghold villages.
2) Coastal Swamp Spawn
The seed is: 7671633163049825526
- Swamp Village: -280, -904
- Witch Hut: -776, -968
- Mushroom Island: 325, -2623
- Zombie Village: 760, 728
- Pillager Outpost: -2104, 312
- Stronghold Village: 1288, 200
This survival seed for Minecraft Bedrock spawns new players in a small coastal plains, surrounded by mangrove swamps. To the west is a regular swamp with three witch huts, perfect for making advanced Minecraft witch farms.
To the south of spawn are several villages, a pillager outpost, and even a zombie village. This undead village would make a great start to a Minecraft villager trading hall.
3) Double Mansion Seed
The seed is: 1920957441183910987
- Woodland Mansion: 1768, -1032
- Woodland Mansion: -648, -792
- Ocean Monument: 856, 88
- Swamp Village: 216, 1688
- Pillager Outpost: -1112, 1672
This Minecraft Bedrock Survival seed puts new players inside a village to spawn. This saves a bit of time on day one, as players won't need to run to a structure to get starter loot.
They can find more villages, and even desert temples, to the south. In the ocean to the east, players will find a Minecraft mushroom island archipelago. There are two woodland mansions near spawn on this seed, one directly north and the other north-east.
4) Coastal Village Spawn
The seed is: 6910514081241594387
- Village: 152, -424
- Pillager Outpost: -696, -936
- Witch Hut: 2104, -760
- Mushroom Island: 805, 1131
- Ocean Monument: 136, 792
- Zombie Village: -856, -248
- Basement Igloo: -1240, -648
This survival seed for Minecraft Bedrock places players on the coast, right outside of a coastal village. This area is a small peninsula, making for a great Minecraft starter base location.
To the north, players will find more villages. To the south is a small mushroom island. Northwest eventually turns into a mixture of frozen biomes. This climate may be harsh, but it comes with the benefit of more villages and basement igloos to loot.
5) Savanna Mountains
The seed is: 5227409712230697913
- Cherry Village: -1064, -1448
- Pillager Outpost: 536, -760
- Woodland Mansion: -856, 1704
- Stronghold: 1268, 2036
- Ocean Monument: -1880, 1160
This wonderful Minecraft Bedrock survival seed spawns players in a mixture of savanna, savanna plateau, and stony peaks. There are four villages and two pillager outposts in this small savanna biome.
This should let players set up a Minecraft villager trading hall quite quickly and easily. There is a woodland mansion to the south for players to take on, as well as more villages and ancient cities in a savanna to the north.
6) Quad Village Spawn
The seed is: -3318550673013819781
- Village: 152, -216
- Village: -328, 56
- Village: -328, -216
- Village: 184, 360
- Piillager Outpost: -1016, 152
- Basement Igloo: 56, 1720
- Witch Hut: 1912, -216
This Minecraft Bedrock Survival seed puts players in a savanna biome, with four villages surrounding spawn. To the south, they will find a mixture of cherry groves, meadows, and mountains, with more villages and pillager outposts.
Further south, players will find a snowy mountain range, flush with more villages, pillager outposts, basement igloos, and even trail ruins for messing around with Minecraft archeology.
7) Frozen Spawn
The seed is: -282820556102010465
- Basement Igloo Village: -232, -328
- Pillage Outpost: 1800, 200
- Woodland Mansion: 488, -3656
- Ocean Monument: -680, 248
- Stronghold Village: -1304, 760
- Stronghold Village: -792, 776
- Stronghold Village: 200, 1864
This Minecraft Bedrock survival seed puts players on the border of a small, frigid region. The area contains 16 villages, as well as five different basement igloos, a pillager outpost, and an ocean monument. To the north, players can find an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion, with more villages and pillager outposts to the east.
This plethora of Minecraft's different structures should make beating the game much easier, due to just how much loot is available.
8) Tundra and Spikes
The seed is: 2213319271332503942
- Stronghold Village: 648, 712
- Pillager Outpost: -856, 376
- Basement Igloo Village: 728, -344
- Woodland Mansion: 344, 1704
- Ocean Monument: -264, 1304
- Witch Hut: -2024, 152
This survival seed for Minecraft Bedrock places players in the center of a frozen plains. To the north, they will find several basement igloos, one in an ice spike biome and one in a village. To the south are more villages and, eventually, a woodland mansion.
To the west, players can find a swamp with three witch huts in it. To the south, they will find two ocean monuments, perfect for making a Minecraft guardian farm.
9) Village and Pillage Spawn
The seed is: -9005894793926160674
- Village: -1336, 152
- Stronghold: -1100, -860
- Stronghold Village: -456, 808
- Pillager Outpost: -760, 1880
- Ancient City: -664, 440
- Ocean Monument: 184,184
This great Minecraft Bedrock survival seed spawns players on the coast just outside of a village. Immediately west of spawn, they will find a second village and a pillgaer outpost, along with some mountains. Under these mountains are two ancient cities.
There are several ocean monuments in the sea to the north, along with a stronghold. There's a village situated on top of a dangerous Minecraft stronghold to the south, as well.
10) Mountains and Snow
The seed is: -8082423747360881953
- Stronghold Village: -488, -1416
- Stronghold: 1620, -1820
- Village Cluster: 824, 1736
- Basement Igloo: 1544, -968
- Pillager Outpost: 344, -872
This Minecraft Bedrock survival seed places new players in a plains biome next to a river. There are three villages and a pillager outpost immediately next to spawn, to the north, south, and east.
To the north, they will find a mixture of frozen biomes, including snowy slopes, jagged peaks, and ice spike biomes. Here, players will find more villages, pillager outposts, ancient cities, basement igloos, and even a stronghold. This should give them plenty of gear to take on Minecraft's ender dragon, once the portal in the stronghold is activated.