10 best Minecraft cities

Minecraft is no stranger to mega builds, as a common thing to do in survival is build up a megabase filled with all the essentials needed to be totally self-sustaining. However, for less survival-oriented players, a common build is a large, realistically rendered city.

These huge ornate projects often take thousands of real-world hours and hundreds of thousands of blocks. The effort is more than worth it, however, since many of these structures are among the game's best builds.

Minecraft's 10 best city builds

1) One-to-one city

User: KanyeWaste69

This city build is undeniably one of Minecraft's best. This project began nearly four years ago, with updates being posted regularly. As of March 2024, there are an estimated four thousand buildings, almost all of which have detailed interiors.

And KanyeWaste69 estimates there is probably another decade of building yet to go. The scale is nearly unfathomable, both in size and time, making this project one of the game's most impressive.

2) Fully realized island

User: GolonkaSwe

This build impresses due to the fact that it not only features a fully realized city but also a completely custom island on which the city is built. This showcases the team's skill at building and knowledge of Minecraft building tricks, as well as their skills at terraforming, which is widely considered one of the hardest things to do.

The map also features smaller towns and outposts on the island other than the main city for when the hustle and bustle gets too much.

3) Teal town

User: DrTobias_Fuenke

This eloquent Minecraft city build ranks as one of the best due to the incredible color palette it is made of. The tops of the buildings are made from what appears to be a mixture of prismarine, obtainable in large amounts on Minecraft guardian farms, and oxidized copper. This contrasts in a very visually appealing way with the cool, dark grays of the rest of the city, as seen from above.

Another thing that makes this particular city cool is the topographical map included in the post. It's always neat to see a game build rendered in such a real way, and this map helps demonstrate the grand scale and height differences between the mountaintops and the city center.

4) Roman-style city

User: neifn

This amazing city is heavily inspired by Roman architecture. Bricks, wool, and the many combinations of stone, wood, concrete, and even quartz, widely regarded as one of the Nether's best resources, all fit in perfectly with this rustic, classical building style.

There are two huge arena structures intended for gladiatorial combat and chariot games, along with an outer fort, several classical ships, and even a lighthouse large enough to put the Lighthouse of Alexandria to shame.

5) Classical city

User: OdysseyBuilds

The Minecraft city build is as gorgeous as it is awe-inspiring. The smaller buildings are harder to make out but appear adorably colorful, reminding one of the tall, colorful buildings the Netherlands is known for. The large canals in the city are also sure to inspire players to build amazing Minecraft ships to sail the seas for themselves.

Additionally, the contrast between the cool teal roof of the center cathedral structure and the warm orange roofs of the surrounding buildings creates a beautiful effect that draws the eye into the center of the frame.

6) Abandoned City

User: _Viator_

This build makes the list of Minecraft's best city builds for its unique spin on the theme. Rather than building a well-lived, bustling cityscape, _Viator_ opted to showcase a city left abandoned and in ruin. Jungle vines and foliage cover decaying fallen ruins, a sight that would not be out of place in any of Minecraft's best jungle seeds.

The scale of the build is also still rousing, stretching far into the distant render distance horizon.

7) Google Maps city build

User: Roofy11

This city build is a progress shot of a build Roofy11 has been working on for a long time. The build features the sharp-edged, window-heavy modern aesthetic Minecraft builds are often known for, along with some gorgeous custom waterways to break up the flat ground.

The post also includes a really cool artistic recreation of the building in the style of Google Maps, with names applied to important structures, such as the hospital, to really sell the look. This is a unique way to look at such an impressive city build, and it helps make this one of the game's best.

8) Lakeside city

User: Designer_Cloud_4847

This city is built around a central lake, which also draws the viewer's eye in. Surrounding this lake are the essentials of city infrastructure: piers and docks, roads and bridges, hospitals, and other required buildings. From here, one can almost see the different branches the builder took, then working outward toward some very interesting and humorous additions, such as the KFC in the southeast.

Ultimately, what makes this build great is the wave of inspiration that comes with it. Designer_Cloud_4847 acknowledges in the comments that the build is not particularly clean, and this messiness can help inspire the viewer to think that they can make amazing Minecraft buildings just as impressive.

9) A nostalgic city

User: achanz

This Minecraft city build is impressive for many different reasons than the rest. While the scale is large, it is nowhere near the size of many modern city recreations. However, what makes this build so breathtaking is how old it is when compared to the build itself.

For a build that is 12 years old, the size is almost unprecedented. Additionally, the classic block combinations and older textures just make the city nostalgic to look at in a way that modern cities just can't recreate. As advantageous as the modern block palette is, there was something special about the simplicity of the game's older structures.

10) City Fun Marketplace Map

User: Norvale

This city build stands out from the rest. It is a fully featured Minecraft Marketplace map that also includes custom content such as functional vehicles. This makes it a great city map for players who are looking to engage with a city build in-game rather than just appreciate the aesthetics of a screenshot or video.

The build could even be made more impressive by using one of the resource packs included in the new Minecraft Marketplace Pass, as the subscription service gives players access to a lot of interesting texture packs.