Minecraft's combat has remained pretty much the same since it was overhauled in version 1.9, and while that works fine for plenty of players, others may need a little more out of their combat encounters. Regardless of whether that comes in the form of new weapons, battle mechanics, or other methods, the modding community can typically accommodate this desire in some form.

No matter what kind of modifications you need to spice up in-game combat, there's usually a mod that can implement the changes you're looking for. However, with so many mods available to Minecraft players, it can be tough to know where to begin.

If you are searching for some great combat mods for Minecraft in 2023, you may want to check out the ones on this list before digging deeper.

Combat mods for Minecraft worth trying out in 2023

1) BlockFront

BlockFront catapults Minecraft into the era of World War II (Image via LeScooter/Modrinth)

If you want a mod that completely overhauls the way Minecraft's combat plays out, BlockFront is a compelling option. This modification introduces combat mechanics, firearms, explosives, maps, and vehicles based on the European Theater of the Second World War.

Even better, BlockFront comes with its very own multiplayer matchmaking that allows fans to come together and face off as the Axis or Allies in intense PvP combat across various locales.

2) Happiness (is a) Warm Gun

Happiness (is a) Warm Gun adds plenty of modern firearms and implements (Image via Cybercat5555/Modrinth)

Even though Mojang's updated EULA prohibits the use of guns on multiplayer servers, it's still entirely possible for players to add them via mods and use them in singleplayer or in non-server multiplayer circumstances like LAN. In that light, Happiness (is a) Warm Gun is a fantastic mod to download for some high-caliber combat implements.

Inspired by games like Team Fortress 2 and Doom, HWG adds tons of firearms and explosives while also introducing dangerous mercenary mobs as well as Technodemons. With these added mobs, you'll have plenty of targets to take down, even when playing offline.

3) Lifesteal

The Lifesteal mod adds the effects of a popular multiplayer plugin (Image via SoulStriker/YouTube)

Lifesteal as a plugin has captivated Minecraft fans around the world on multiplayer servers, and now the Lifesteal mod can do the same for local multiplayer battles. This modification presents the ability to slay opponents and steal their hearts to add to your health total, and dying will remove hearts.

This mod also introduces heart ore that can be mined to replenish your maximum health. Moreover, you can even explore new structures that possess some interesting background lore surrounding the Lifesteal concept.

4) Combat Roll

Combat Roll introduces a new way to avoid attacks (Image via KeyDevy/YouTube)

When oncoming attacks are on their way, Minecraft players only have a few options to avoid them. Fortunately, the Combat Roll mod introduces one more way to avoid enemy strikes and projectiles by adding a nimble roll. There's a cooldown to the roll, but this can be configured to suit your preferences.

Adding this kind of mobility to Minecraft's combat is certainly worth it if you are tired of jumping around and sprinting to avoid blades and arrows.

5) Axes Are Weapons

Axes Are Weapons levels the playing field between axes and swords (Image via Mojang)

Although players continue to use both axes and swords in combat, an issue remains with regard to axes. Specifically, axes lose two durability points with every landed attack, while swords only lose one. Axes Are Weapons is a very simple mod that provides a solution to this very problem.

Once this mod is installed, axes will lose the same durability as swords when they land a successful strike. This should help make the chopping weapons just as capable as their slashing counterparts.

6) Better Combat

Better Combat overhauls the in-game combat to be in line with Minecraft Dungeons (Image via AsianHalfSquat/YouTube)

If you want a completely new way to look at this sandbox title's combat, the Better Combat mod may just be what you're after. With this modification, you can perform weapon combos with fluid and unique animations, the collision boxes for attacks are corrected, and you can even dual-wield weapons.

The combat in this mod is partially modeled after that seen in Minecraft Dungeons, and it certainly makes battles much flashier and more compelling.

7) CleanCut

CleanCut removes one of the biggest annoyances in melee combat (Image via Blue Legends/YouTube)

One of the more irritating aspects of Minecraft's combat is fighting in grassy areas where melee attacks end up hitting tall grass patches instead of their intended target. CleanCut fixes this issue by tweaking the game's collision detection to allow weapons to strike through the grass while still ensuring that the grass is breakable when necessary.

This may not be the most impactful mod out there, but it's capable of saving you a lot of future headaches.