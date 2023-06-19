10 best tips to find rare ores in Minecraft 1.20

Exploring the vast world of Minecraft 1.20 presents challenges when it comes to finding these rare ores due to changes in world generation and ore distribution introduced in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Delving into underground caves is crucial for uncovering a variety of valuable ores. These ores are necessary for crafting tools, weapons, armor, and other items.

Certain ores, including diamonds, ancient debris, and lapis lazuli, possess higher rarity and usefulness. Several techniques and strategies can significantly enhance your efficiency and safety when seeking these valuable minerals. Here are the ten best tips for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20.

Best tips to find rare ores and mine efficiently in Minecraft 1.20

1) Know the ore distribution

Ore distribution chart of all the ores generation after the 1.18 update, which also applies to Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

The first tip to find rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to know the ore distribution, which is how often and where each ore spawns worldwide. The ore distribution in Minecraft 1.20 differs from previous versions, as it uses harmful Y levels to extend the depth of the world and introduce new biomes and features. Each ore has a specific range of Y levels where it can spawn and a peak level where it is most common.

For example, diamonds can spawn between Y levels -63 and 15 but are most common at Y level -59. Iron can generate between Y levels -63 and 320 but is most common at Y level 15. Lapis lazuli can spawn between Y levels -63 and 30, but it is most common at Y level -1. Knowing the ore distribution can help you target the optimal levels for each ore and avoid wasting time and resources.

2) Use the right tools

Use enchanted pickaxe for best results (Image via Mojang)

The second tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to use the right tools for mining. Different ores have different hardness levels, determining how fast they can be mined and what type of pickaxe is required to break them. You should also enchant your tools with efficiency, fortune, or silk touch to improve their performance and yield.

Efficiency increases the mining speed, fortune increases the drop rate of ores, and silk touch allows you to collect the ore blocks themselves instead of their drops.

3) Use torches and markers

Leave torch trail behind so you don't forget the way (Image via Mojang)

The third tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to utilize torches and markers in caves. The underground caves are vast and complicated, making it easy to lose your way or become disoriented. These dark caves are also filled with dangerous mobs that can surprise and attack you. By using torches, you can illuminate your surroundings and improve visibility.

Torches also prevent mobs from spawning near you since they require a light level of 7 or lower to appear. Additionally, markers such as signs or colored blocks can help you navigate and mark your progress in the caves.

4) Use water buckets and fire-resistance potions

Always carry a water bucket for safety (Image via Mojang)

The fourth tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to use water buckets and fire resistance potions to deal with lava and fire hazards. Lava is one of the most common threats in underground caves, as it can burn you or destroy your items if you fall into or touch it.

Lava also generates near some of the rarest ores, such as diamonds. Water buckets can help you turn lava into obsidian or cobblestone, creating a safe path for you to cross or mine through.

5) Use TNT or beds

Use TNT to mine faster (Image via Mojang)

The fifth tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to use TNT or beds (in the Nether) to blast through large stone areas and expose hidden ores. TNT and beds are explosive items that can create large craters when detonated.

TNT can be crafted with gunpowder and sand, while beds can be prepared with wool and planks. TNT can be ignited with flint and steel, redstone, or fire, while beds can only be ignited by right-clicking them in the Nether or the End.

6) Use the branch mining technique

Use branch mining to expose more surfaces (Image via Mojang)

The sixth tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to use the branch mining technique, which involves digging long and narrow tunnels at a specific Y level and creating branches or side tunnels along the way. The branch mining technique is one of the most efficient and effective ways of finding rare ores, as it covers a large area and exposes many blocks with minimal digging.

The branch mining technique works because it exposes many blocks on the walls, floor, and ceiling of the tunnels, which increases the chances of finding ores. It also avoids digging into unnecessary blocks, which saves time and resources.

7) Use the strip mining technique

Strip mining is the traditional method of mining for more diamonds (Image via Mojang)

The seventh tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to use the strip mining technique, which involves digging large and open areas at a specific Y level and removing all the blocks in between.

The strip mining technique is another efficient and effective way of finding rare ores, as it exposes all the blocks in a given area and reveals any ores that may be hidden behind them. The strip mining technique works because it exposes all the blocks in a given area, which increases the chances of finding ores.

8) Use an ore locator mod

The eighth tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to use an ore locator mod, a modification or add-on that somehow enhances or changes the game. An ore locator mod helps you locate ores by highlighting them on your screen or map, showing their coordinates, or giving you hints or clues about their location.

Some examples of ore locator mods are:

X-Ray Mod : This mod lets you see through blocks and highlight ores on your screen.

: This mod lets you see through blocks and highlight ores on your screen. Ore Locator Mod : This mod adds an item called Ore Locator that shows you the direction and distance of nearby ores when used.

: This mod adds an item called Ore Locator that shows you the direction and distance of nearby ores when used. Ore Finder Mod : This mod adds an item called Ore Finder that shows you the coordinates of nearby ores when used.

: This mod adds an item called Ore Finder that shows you the coordinates of nearby ores when used. Ore Highlighter Mod: This mod adds an item called Ore Highlighter that creates glowing particles around nearby ores.

9) Explore the caves

Explore massive cave systems (Image via Mojang)

The ninth tip for finding rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 is to explore the caves, which are natural structures that generate underground and form networks of tunnels and chambers. The caves in Minecraft 1.20 are more diverse and varied than before, as they introduce new biomes and features such as lush caves, dripstone caves, deep slate, amethyst geodes, copper veins, glow lichen, stalactites, stalagmites, and more.

Exploring caves presents an excellent opportunity to locate rare ores easily and swiftly. Caves expose numerous blocks along their walls, floors, and ceilings. Also, caves often serve as pathways to other interconnected cave systems or structures that hold additional ores or valuable loot. However, it's essential to be careful when exploring caves because they can be dangerous.

10) Use the fortune enchantment

Enchant your pickaxe with Fortune (Image via Mojang)

The tenth and final tip for locating rare ores in Minecraft 1.20 revolves around utilizing the fortune enchantment. This enchantment is pivotal in increasing the drop rate of items obtained from mining blocks.

The fortune enchantment can be applied to any pickaxe up to three levels: fortune I, fortune II, and fortune III. Each subsequent enchantment level enhances the number of items yielded when breaking blocks.

