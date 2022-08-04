How to build a fountain in Minecraft 1.19 update

Fountains in Minecraft are one way to easily spruce up a build. Say there's a normal, standard house. Placing a driveway with a fountain in the middle of the front of the house automatically makes it much better. It's one of the simplest and best ways to make an advanced house. Fortunately, they're also easy to make.

Basic ones can be constructed with a few slabs, a block and one bucket of water. Placing the slabs in a "circular fashion" (as circular as can be in Minecraft) and a block in the middle is the first step. The second and final step is to put the water on the block. It will flow into the slabs, making a simple fountain.

However, that type of fountain, while effective, won't catch anyone's eye. Advanced fountains are eye-popping and beautiful. Here's how to build one in the latest version of Minecraft.

A guide to building a great Minecraft fountain

Preparation is the first thing that players need to address and it involves deciding which blocks to use. This is ultimately up to whoever is building the fountain, but some look better than others. Stone bricks, deepslate bricks, sandstone, mossy cobblestone, and other similar stone blocks will work well.

Step 1: Lay the base

The first step to any fountain is to lay the base. It can be as big as Minecraft players want it to be, but it's best not to make it too big. It needs to be in that same circular fashion, but on a much larger scale.

The base for the fountain (Image via YouTube/Spudetti)

Step 2: Find the center

If the circle is correct, then there should be a middle block. There, Minecraft players will want to build a cross out of another stone block. It should be placed with one on each side of the middle block to form a small cross.

After building this cross four levels up, players need to place blocks around the edge and add stairs on each side like this.

Stairs should be placed next (Image via YouTube/Spudetti)

Step 3: Fill out the top

The next step is to place a sea lantern (or other light giving block) on top of the cross. Surround it with slabs that extend out. There should be a one block gap on each side. Next, place the stairs upside down around the entire square. It should look like this.

Stone brick stairs surround the slabs (Image via YouTube/Spudetti)

Step 4: Make it taller

After that, add three blocks on top of the sea lantern and place a second sea lantern. Surround that with stone blocks and place upside-down stairs on the edge and remove the blocks like such.

The top layer of the fountain (Image via YouTube/Spudetti)

Finish by connecting the stairs to the block in the center with stone slabs. Add more slabs on top of each block on the surrounding layer, leaving the middle open on each side.

Step 5: The spire

Finish out the fountain by adding three stone walls on top of the sea lantern. Place one block on top, surround it with upside-down stairs once again and add a slab on top of it.

The topmost layer (Image via YouTube/Spudetti)

Step 6: Place water

Add water at each point where it will flow down underneath. There should be water coming from each upside down stair at the top as well as the place where the slabs have gaps.

Alternatively, players can replace a few of the bottom floor blocks with sea lanterns for better lighting.

