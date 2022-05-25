How to build a rocket ship in Minecraft

If it exists, it can probably be built in Minecraft. That's true of any kind of building: houses, mansions, underground bunkers, skyscrapers and even hospitals. The rule extends to almost anything that can be built in real-life, with the possible, occasional exception of round things.

This includes all manner of objects. Boats, statues and everything else, even 3D objects, can be put into Minecraft. Sometimes the only thing that stands in the way is the level of difficulty. That can admittedly stop even the most experienced builder from attempting certain items.

A rocket might not be the first thing that comes to mind when setting out to build something, but it can be done.

Building a rocket in Minecraft

With the rare exception of this Minecraft Redditor, building a working rocket is incredibly difficult and nearly impossible for most players.

It requires a strong knowledge of redstone and command blocks, something most players don't have. Even experienced redstone workers will struggle trying to build a rocket that takes off and explodes.

For that reason, it's much easier to just build a stationary rocket that doesn't fire and won't move at all. Here's how to do that.

For most builds that require colors, wool is typically the best block. Concrete will also work, though if it's being built in Survival, wool is easier to get. Alternatively, most rockets are red and white, and there are good red and white blocks in the game:

Redstone blocks

Iron blocks

Bone blocks

Wool

Concrete

Terracotta

Quartz blocks

Good blocks to use (Images via Minecraft Wiki)

Any of these will work to illustrate the rocket, so whichever is easiest can be selected. The first thing all rockets have is tailpieces that are on the ground.

To build these, players will need to first decide how big the rocket is going to be. Then they'll need to place four blocks where they would connect to the outer shell.

From there, Minecraft gamers need to move back four blocks and place the first red block. They should place one on top and then move inward on one block and place two on top of one another.

Minecraft players can repeat this until they reach right above the original block, which is where the red blocks will connect to the white shell of the rocket.

This will need to be repeated on each of the four red legs. Once that's done, players should connect them to the white blocks in a circular manner. This is the first part of the shell.

Instead of filling in the bottom, one should extend it downward so that the bottom of the white shell is below the top of the red legs. It should sort of look like the bottom of this.

Rocket (Image via Planet Minecraft)

After that, the next step is to build the rest of the shell. It should extend a good few ways upward and round off with a flat top. On each side, windows can be put in.

At the top, players should place the red blocks in a pyramid fashion so that it comes to a "point." They can place antennae or other things on it for aesthetics, but that's essentially the end of the rocket.

Most rockets do have stairs up to them, so that can be added as a finishing touch, too.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul