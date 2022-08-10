How to download addons for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in 2022

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can install addons to augment their gameplay experience.

While players can download these addons via the Minecraft Marketplace, they can also get them from third-party sites and install them manually.

Manually downloading and installing Minecraft addons may be tricky for newcomers. However, it isn't too complex compared to some older methods that used to be necessary for the game.

Whether players are enjoying the Windows 10 or Pocket Editions of the game, tossing a few addons into their world should be as simple as downloading and manipulating a few files.

Minecraft addons augment the game on Windows 10 and Pocket Edition

Since Windows 10 and Pocket Edition run off the Bedrock platform, both machines can install addons manually. Sadly, console versions usually require players to use the Minecraft Marketplace instead. File manipulation on consoles is substantially more complex and may void a console's warranty in certain circumstances depending on whether homebrew applications are used.

Regardless, players will first want to find an addon they'd like to download. For Bedrock Edition add-ons, there are several great sites like Mcpedl where addon files can be found and downloaded securely without malicious software.

Installing addons on Windows 10

Download the addon of your choice. This file will likely be downloaded as a .zip or .rar file. Players will need to extract the contents of this archive file using a program similar to WinRAR or 7zip. Copy the extracted files and folders and head to your com.Mojang folder. For Windows users, the file path is traditionally C:/users/username/AppData/Local/Packages/Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe/localstate/games/com.mojang. Paste the files and folders into the com.Mojang folder. Behavior packs will need to be pasted in the behavior packs folder, and texture/resource packs should be placed in the resource packs folder. Open the game and create a new world or edit the settings of an existing one. Head to the resource and behavior packs tab and select the addons from the pack menu. Then players can dive into their world and enjoy the game.

Installing addons on Android

Some Pocket Edition addons will be downloaded as an .mcpack or .mcworld file, which automates the installation process. If players download one of these file types, all they need to do is open the files with their Minecraft app, and the addons will be installed automatically. If players download a .zip or .rar file, they'll need to follow similar steps compared to Windows 10 Edition. To begin, extract the files using an unzipping app. Use a file explorer app or your device's built-in file browser to locate the extracted files in your downloads folder. Copy them. Head to your com.Mojang file. By default, this folder can be found in your internal storage at the file path /games/com.Mojang. Paste resource packs in the resource packs folder and any needed texture packs. Behavior packs will go in the behavior packs folder as expected. If players have an .mcworld file, it will be placed in the MinecraftWorlds folder. Open the game, and select the addons via the create/edit world menu, much like Windows 10 Edition.

Installing addons on iOS

Players downloading an .mcpack or .mcworld file can open the files with Minecraft to install the addons. If the files downloaded are .zip or .rar files, iOS users will need to use certain steps to install the addons. Mac users need to extract the files and place them in their com.Mojang folder as previously outlined. However, iOS users on Apple mobile devices will need to use a file explorer app such as iFunBox to move the files after extraction. On mobile, open iFunBox and select the file browser tab. Find your device in the list to the right, and click user applications. Select Minecraft PE from the next menu, and when the dropdown list appears, select open sandbox. Open the games folder and then com.Mojang. Copy and paste the addon's files into the appropriate folders. As previously stated, resource and texture packs will go in the resource pack folder, and behavior packs will go in the behavior pack folder. Map files (.mcworld) will go in the MinecraftWorlds folder as well. Open the game on Pocket Edition or Mac and activate the addons from the create/edit world menu.

Installing addon files can be a little tricky, depending on a player's platform. Fortunately, many Bedrock Edition addons come in the form of .mcpack, and .mcworld files make the process easier, especially for Pocket Edition players. However, once players have installed and activated a few addons, they should get used to the process, and installing them should be straightforward in the future.

