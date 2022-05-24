How to download the latest Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 2

This week, Mojang released Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 2. As the update went into the pre-release phase last week, players and developers are now preparing for the update to be released in the game. Pre-releases indicate that the update is nearly complete, and the developers are now focusing entirely on ironing out any bugs. This pre-release does not contain any major changes to any old or new features. However, it does contain almost 50 bug fixes.

The Minecraft 1.19 update will bring loads of new mobs, biomes, and other features. The latest update will have Wardens in the new Deep Dark biome with new sculk blocks and Ancient Cities, the Frogs and Tadpoles in the new Mangrove Swamp with new mud and mangrove blocks, and the Allay mob trapped in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions, waiting to be rescued. The 1.19 update, also referred to as 'The Wild Update,' offers a plethora of exciting features in the game.

How to easily download the Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 2

Similar to any other snapshot or pre-release, the latest Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 2 can also be downloaded from the official game launcher that players get when they purchase the game. Once players open the launcher, they can head to the Java Edition tab. In that tab, they will find a drop-down menu on the left for different versions of the game. Here, they will be able to find the 'Latest Snapshot' option under which '1.19 pre2' will be written. Players must select this and then hit play on the main menu.

Latest pre-release available in the game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

The game launcher will automatically download all the necessary files for the latest pre-release. However, if players want to play the old pre-release and other snapshots, they can also head to the 'Installations' tab on the main Java Edition menu and create a new installation with the desired version of the game.

Players should always make a new world while testing these beta versions of the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the latest pre-release version opens, players must always create a new world and not use the old generated world from incompatible versions. This is because these beta versions are quite unstable, and they can crash the game if an incompatible version world is opened.

What's new in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 2?

Nearly all the major changes and additions for an update take place at the snapshot level. Hence, the Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 2 does not contain any major changes or additions. However, these pre-releases do fix a lot of bugs in the game related to old and new features.

If the mob is stuck in a liquid it will angrily despawn (Image via Mojang)

A major change was made to Wardens and how they will angrily despawn if they are stuck inside lava or water, instead of digging down and disappearing. Apart from this, the sound of certain gears being worn by players has been removed, but it will still send a vibration that will activate the sculk sensor.

