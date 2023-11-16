How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.20 beta and preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.60.20 preview has arrived. Released on November 15, 2023, it introduces the trial chamber, trial spawner, and Breeze mob of the game's 1.21 update, which should arrive sometime in 2024. You can try out these additions and features while they're still in development by downloading the preview.

Currently, the Minecraft Preview Program is available for Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. However, each platform participates in the program a bit differently, so it isn't a bad idea to review how to access the latest preview, depending on what device you are accessing it from.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.60.20 preview on all compatible devices

Xbox consoles

Minecraft fans on Xbox can access previews via a standalone program (Image via Markom58/Reddit)

Compared to other consoles and devices, Xbox users can download an independent program that remains separate from the main Minecraft game so that world corruption doesn't become an issue. As long as you have purchased a copy of the game on your Microsoft/Xbox account, you should be able to download the preview for free. This also applies to those who have the Xbox Game Pass.

You can download the latest preview with the following steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store. Enter Minecraft Preview in the search field. Open the resulting store page. On the store page, press the download button. The option should be available if you've purchased the game on your account or have an active Game Pass subscription. Once the download is completed, return to your dashboard or library and open the newly-placed program.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Microsoft Store and Minecraft Launcher can be used to access the preview on PC (Image via Mojang)

Unlike most other platforms, the Minecraft Launcher won't automatically update Bedrock Previews on PCs. Fortunately, this can be amended rather quickly by using the Microsoft Store application. With a few clicks, you can update your preview version before returning to the launcher and running the game.

You can update the preview on Windows-based PCs with these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store application on your PC and navigate to the library tab. Click the games button, then press the update button next to Minecraft Preview. If it doesn't appear, you may need to press the "Get Updates" button to retrieve any updates that may not have been listed yet. When the update process has been completed, open your game launcher and select Windows Edition from the game list. Click the version selector next to the green install/play button and select "Latest Preview." Press the Install/Play button, and the launcher will download all the necessary assets before opening the game. The version selector can also be used to install the latest preview if you haven't done so before.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Mobile phones handle Minecraft Previews differently based on operating systems (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans playing the game on mobile phones will have a slightly different means of utilizing the Preview Program based on their operating system. While the Google Play Store for Android requires little more than the tapping of a link, Apple's App Store utilizes the Testflight system to do the same, which requires more effort at the beginning.

Regardless, you can access the latest preview on your device with these steps:

For Android users, open the Google Play Store and the game's store page. Scroll down to the section labeled "Join the Beta" and click the link accompanying it. Update your game app if needed. Return to your home screen/app drawer and open the game. It should run the latest preview as opposed to the base game. For iOS users, download the Apple Testflight app, open it, and head to the preview's dedicated Testflight page. Sign up for the beta using your account credentials. Return to the Testflight app's main menu to access your new preview. Signups tend to fill up quickly, so you may need to wait until inactive users are removed before you can opt in.

Testflight signups tend to be at near-capacity for the Bedrock Preview (Image via Apple)

Once you have installed the preview on your device, it should automatically update to the latest version on its own. The lone exception is Windows PCs, which will still require you to use the Microsoft Store application to ensure that your game preview remains up-to-date.