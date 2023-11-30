How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.21 beta and preview

Minecraft's recent introduction of 1.21 update additions to its Experimental Features toggle has plenty of fans excited, but new content means new bugs to fix. This is part of the reason Bedrock Edition received Preview 1.20.60.21 on November 29, 2023. The release addresses a sizable collection of in-game bugs while also making a few tweaks to in-game blocks and mobs along the way.

There's little doubt that plenty of Minecraft fans will want to dive into this new beta as soon as possible. If you're playing the game on Xbox, Windows PCs, or an Android/iOS mobile device, you're in luck, as the preview is now available to download. However, if you are downloading a preview for the first time, you'll want to take a look at the process on each platform.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.60.21 Preview on all compatible devices

Xbox consoles

Xbox users can download Minecraft Previews as their own separate application (Image via Mojang)

For those enjoying Minecraft on Xbox consoles, accessing previews is a pretty straightforward process. Regardless of whether you've purchased the game or are playing it via the Xbox Game Pass, you can download the latest preview as a separate application. This prevents any potential world corruption and also often automatically updates the latest Bedrock betas when they become available.

Xbox players can download Preview 1.20.60.21 with the following steps:

Open the Microsoft Store then open the search field. Enter "Minecraft Preview" and press enter, then open the resulting store page. Press the download button. Your console should add the application to your dashboard and games/apps library upon completion.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Microsoft Store is also used to update Minecraft Previews on Windows PCs (Image via Microsoft)

Minecraft players experiencing Bedrock Edition via Windows PCs will also have to use the Microsoft Store. It works in tandem with the game's official launcher, so you can download or update to the latest preview in no time. However, depending on whether you have downloaded a preview before, the process looks a little different.

Nevertheless, you can download/update to Preview 1.20.60.21 with these steps on Windows PCs:

If you haven't downloaded a preview before, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows version in the game list on the left of the window. Then click the button that usually reads "latest release" and select "latest preview," then press the install button. If you've already downloaded a preview before, you'll need to update it. This can be accomplished by opening the Microsoft Store application on your PC, navigating to your library tab, and then clicking the games button. If the preview doesn't appear automatically, press the "get updates" button. The preview should update, along with any other games/applications that need it. If the preview's listing does appear, you can simply scroll to it and click the update button if you'd rather skip the updates for other apps on your PC.

Android/iOS devices

Previews on mobile devices are handled differently depending on the OS (Image via Apple/Mojang)

For Minecraft Mobile, also commonly referred to by fans as Pocket Edition, accessing new previews is dependent on the operating system you are using. Android devices can opt into the latest preview via the Google Play Store, while iOS phones will need to rely on Apple's Testflight app. Either way, it won't take too long to get into the latest beta.

Mobile players can follow these steps to download the latest preview to their device:

Android users need to open the Google Play Store and then open Minecraft's store page. Scroll down the page until you find a section labeled "join the beta" and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if needed. The next time you open the game, it should run the latest preview instead of the latest stable release. iOS users can begin by downloading the Apple Testflight app. Open this app and navigate to the Testflight signup page for the game. Use your account information when prompted and sign up for the beta. Then, return to the main page of your Testflight app, and you should be able to access the preview from there. Keep in mind that signups tend to fill up quickly for previews, so you may have to visit the Testflight page later to opt in.

In most situations, once the preview has been downloaded, it should automatically update to the latest version as new ones are rolled out by Mojang. The lone outlier is Windows PC, where fans need to use the Microsoft Store to initiate any necessary updates.