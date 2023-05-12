How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.24

Minecraft 1.20 should be right around the corner, as Mojang has shifted its Java snapshots/Bedrock previews to bug fixes and minor tweaks to prepare the game for Trails & Tales. A release date announcement may not be out yet, but when Mojang stops adding features and starts making small changes, like fixing bugs, it likely means the update is finished. After all, past development cycles don't lie.

On the path to Minecraft's Trails & Tales update, Mojang released Bedrock Preview 1.20.0.24 on May 11, 2023. Implementations in this preview include render corrections, bug fixes, one new achievement, and adding cherry grove biomes to the seed picker.

If Minecraft fans would like to check out the changes in this Bedrock preview, they'll need to download and install it, depending on the platform they're using.

Steps to download and install Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.0.24 on each compatible platform

Currently, Minecraft Preview is available for Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11, and Android and iOS mobile devices. However, each iteration of accessing the preview is carried out a little differently.

Fortunately, opting into the Preview Program and enjoying the new changes and content is quite easy as long as players have a legal copy of the game. In just a few moments and with a solid internet connection, players can dive into the latest preview.

How to access the preview on Xbox

From your dashboard, open the store and navigate to the search bar. You can do the same thing from the Xbox Game Pass Library. Search for Minecraft Preview and select it when it appears in the search results. When the store page for the preview opens, click the download button. If you already have a copy of the game or an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, the download should be free. When the download is completed, simply open its app on your dashboard and enjoy.

How to access the preview on Android

Open the Google Play Store and search for Minecraft. When the game appears in the search results, open its Play Store page. Scroll down the page until you find a section titled "Join the Beta" and tap the join link. If you have already purchased the game, the Google Play Store will opt you in to the Preview Program and begin updating your game app. Once the download completes, simply open the app and enjoy.

How to access the preview on Windows 10/11

Download and install the Minecraft Launcher, either from the game's official site or via the Microsoft Store. Then open the program. To the left of the launcher window, select Bedrock/Windows from the game list. Above the splash art to the right of the window, click the "Preview" tab. Click the green install button that appears underneath the splash art. Once all the required assets have been downloaded, the button should turn into a play button, and you can click it to open the preview. Alternatively, the preview can be downloaded directly by searching for it in the Xbox PC Game Pass Library if you have an active subscription.

How to access the preview on iOS

Head to Apple's Testflight Program link for the preview at https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ and sign up with your Apple account credentials. Keep in mind that the preview can occasionally be full, so you may need to wait until inactive accounts are removed from Testflight to have space to sign up. Once you've signed up for Testflight, your Minecraft app should automatically update. If it doesn't, open the app store and search for any updates you may have missed. Once the game is updated, you can open the game and have fun. Keep in mind you'll need to sign in to the game at least once per month to keep yourself from being kicked out of Testflight for being inactive.

That's all there is to it! The nice part of Minecraft Preview is that the game will automatically update whenever a new preview arrives. Lone exceptions include when players have disabled automatic updates. In those cases, players will need to check for updates manually. Otherwise, they can enjoy the new game content and patches right when it is made available by Mojang.

